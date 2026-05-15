May 15, 2026
Trending now

Lagos disburses N1.933bn loans, grants to boost MSMEs

Lagos raises alarm over sand scarcity amid indiscriminate dredging

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, MAY 15, 2026

TCN records 276 power tower vandalism cases in 4 years

Atiku, Amaechi submit ADC presidential nomination forms

APC Primaries: Tinubu urges unity, fair play

Ekiti off-season election: INEC seeks support of media, political parties

Police extradite wanted cyber fraud suspect to US

IFC’s team to explore scalable investment in Nigeria’s livestock, energy, housing sectors

PenCom approves pension fund investment in Dangote Refinery’s public offer

Champion Newspapers LTD
Energy

TCN records 276 power tower vandalism cases in 4 years

by Peter Anayo0138

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) says more than 276 cases of power tower vandalism were recorded across the country between 2022 and 2025.

The General Manager, Lagos Region, Mr Adeshina Adeonipekun, disclosed this on Thursday during a public sensitisation programme on the dangers of vandalising TCN infrastructure in Itori, Ewekoro Local Government Area of Ogun.

Adeonipekun said incidents of vandalism had reduced in 2026 due to increased community support and the proactive efforts of TCN staff.

“We are fortunate that the South-West has recorded relatively few cases, and those involved were apprehended by security operatives.

“We have been able to minimise the problem, but we are not relenting.

“We are here to appreciate the people of Itori and its environs and to sensitise them on the need to safeguard these facilities.

“You should see these installations as your own and help us to protect them,” he said.

Also speaking, the Principal Manager (Lines), TCN Lagos Region, Mr Kuye Emmanuel, described vandalism as the deliberate destruction of property.

Emmanuel said vandals often removed panels and angle irons from transmission towers, weakening the structures and causing them to collapse during rainstorms.

“They use spanners to remove parts of the towers, making them vulnerable to collapse,” he said.

Mrs Olusola Balogun, District Officer of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, in Itori, said vandalism was a criminal offence punishable by imprisonment upon conviction.

Balogun urged residents to promptly report suspicious activities to security agencies.

“Some people aid and abet vandalism. This must stop. Prompt reporting of illegal activities is key to tackling the menace,” she said.

Balogun noted that vandalism of power infrastructure could lead to prolonged outages, with adverse effects on economic activities and national security.

The Divisional Police Officer, Itori Police Station, CSP Dapo Ojekunle, also urged residents to report any act of vandalism to the police.

“Our duty is to prevent crime, but we cannot be everywhere.

“The cooperation of the community is essential to identifying and prosecuting offenders,” he said.

In his remarks, the Onitori of Itori Land, Oba Fatai Akamo, assured TCN and security agencies of the community’s commitment to protecting critical infrastructure.

“My subjects are law-abiding and cooperative. We will continue to safeguard all installations in this community,” Akamo said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that traditional chiefs, artisans and residents attended the sensitisation programme.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

 

Share to WhatsApp WhatsApp Business Facebook X Email

Related posts

NLNG to improve Operational Efficiency of domestic LPG supply in Nigeria

Editor

PTI, NNPC, scholar spotlight skills imperative in Nigeria’s energy sector

Editor

PINL wins hosts trust, communities urge FG to expand, extend surveillance contract

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO
Jojobet Girişivermectin tabletMadridbetMadridbetMadridbetmeritbetjojobetCasibom GirişbetsmovebetsmovemeritbetbetvoleKingroyal girişcasibomkavbetgalabetJojobetHoliganbetJojobet GirişJojobet GirişCasibomjojobetjojobetcasibomcasibomHoliganbetJojobetMatadorbetMeritking