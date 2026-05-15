TCN records 276 power tower vandalism cases in 4 years

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) says more than 276 cases of power tower vandalism were recorded across the country between 2022 and 2025.

The General Manager, Lagos Region, Mr Adeshina Adeonipekun, disclosed this on Thursday during a public sensitisation programme on the dangers of vandalising TCN infrastructure in Itori, Ewekoro Local Government Area of Ogun.

Adeonipekun said incidents of vandalism had reduced in 2026 due to increased community support and the proactive efforts of TCN staff.

“We are fortunate that the South-West has recorded relatively few cases, and those involved were apprehended by security operatives.

“We have been able to minimise the problem, but we are not relenting.

“We are here to appreciate the people of Itori and its environs and to sensitise them on the need to safeguard these facilities.

“You should see these installations as your own and help us to protect them,” he said.

Also speaking, the Principal Manager (Lines), TCN Lagos Region, Mr Kuye Emmanuel, described vandalism as the deliberate destruction of property.

Emmanuel said vandals often removed panels and angle irons from transmission towers, weakening the structures and causing them to collapse during rainstorms.

“They use spanners to remove parts of the towers, making them vulnerable to collapse,” he said.

Mrs Olusola Balogun, District Officer of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, in Itori, said vandalism was a criminal offence punishable by imprisonment upon conviction.

Balogun urged residents to promptly report suspicious activities to security agencies.

“Some people aid and abet vandalism. This must stop. Prompt reporting of illegal activities is key to tackling the menace,” she said.

Balogun noted that vandalism of power infrastructure could lead to prolonged outages, with adverse effects on economic activities and national security.

The Divisional Police Officer, Itori Police Station, CSP Dapo Ojekunle, also urged residents to report any act of vandalism to the police.

“Our duty is to prevent crime, but we cannot be everywhere.

“The cooperation of the community is essential to identifying and prosecuting offenders,” he said.

In his remarks, the Onitori of Itori Land, Oba Fatai Akamo, assured TCN and security agencies of the community’s commitment to protecting critical infrastructure.

“My subjects are law-abiding and cooperative. We will continue to safeguard all installations in this community,” Akamo said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that traditional chiefs, artisans and residents attended the sensitisation programme.

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