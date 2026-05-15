Police extradite wanted cyber fraud suspect to US

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

The Nigeria Police Force, through the INTERPOL National Central Bureau (NCB) Abuja, has successfully extradited one Samuel Ugberease, also known as “Putsammy”, “Putput”, and “Sammy”, to the United States of America to face charges bordering on online romance scam, wire fraud, and related financial crimes.

The suspect, who was based in South Africa prior to his arrest, was extradited on Wednesday, 14th May 2026, following the conclusion of extradition proceedings and coordinated engagements between Nigerian and United States law enforcement authorities.

Investigations, according to a release issued by the Force Spokesman DCP Anthony Placid, revealed that between 2014 and 2018, the suspect and his accomplices operated a criminal syndicate involved in online romance scams targeting female victims in the United States, particularly within the Eastern District of North Carolina.

The syndicate reportedly created fake online identities and dating profiles to establish fraudulent emotional relationships with victims before manipulating them into sending large sums of money under false pretences and fabricated emergencies.

Further investigations established that proceeds of the fraud were laundered through multiple bank accounts used to receive, process, and conceal illicit funds. In one of the reported cases, the suspect was linked to the defrauding of a victim of over One Million Five Hundred Thousand United States Dollars ($1.5 million USD).

The fugitive was initially arrested by operatives of INTERPOL NCB Abuja at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos, on 14th December 2025 upon his arrival from South Africa, following an INTERPOL Red Notice issued by authorities in the United States.

Subsequently, extradition proceedings were instituted at the Federal High Court, Lagos Judicial Division, where the Court granted the application for his extradition in accordance with the provisions of the Extradition Act, CAP E25, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

The Nigeria Police Force reiterates its commitment to leveraging INTERPOL tools, international partnerships, and intelligence-led policing to combat cybercrime, financial fraud, and other transnational organised criminal activities, while assuring both local and international partners of its continued cooperation in advancing global security.