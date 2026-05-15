Pastoralists pledge alignment to Tinubu’s livestock vision, ranching policy

NJEMANZE EMMANUEL, Abuja

The Federal Ministry of Livestock Development has reaffirmed its commitment to transforming Nigeria’s livestock sector following an engagement with members of the Miyetti Allah Fulako Yeso Yeso Development Association (MAFYDA), who pledged their support for President Bola Tinubu’s livestock transformation agenda and the proposed national ranching policy.

Speaking on behalf of President Bola Tinubu at the end of the interactive engagement held on Thursday, 14th May 2026, in Abuja, the Minister of Livestock Development, Idi Maiha, noted that the delegation’s visit demonstrated growing confidence in the Federal Government’s livestock transformation agenda and the national ranching policy being championed by the administration.

“They have shown their willingness and commitment to align with Mr. President’s vision in changing and transforming the livestock sector from its present subsistence animal husbandry system to a modern ranching system,” Mukhtar said.

He added that the Federal Government remains focused on rehabilitating grazing reserves, promoting pasture cultivation, strengthening animal health management systems, and supporting pastoralists with modern livestock production techniques capable of enhancing productivity and reducing conflicts associated with open grazing.

The Minister disclosed that the Ministry would commence a pilot artificial insemination programme targeting between 1,000 and 3,000 animals nationwide as part of efforts to improve local breeds and establish a sustainable framework for livestock genetic improvement.

“We are actually going to start this year with insemination of about 1,000 to 3,000 animals across the country. This is just the first pilot to test run the adaptability and the proof of concept of this animal upgrade.

“We are going to procure seeds this year and distribute them to the pastoralists to start planting pasture so that by next year’s dry season, very few animals will now be seen roaming the countryside in search of fodder,” he added.

In her welcome remarks, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr Chinyere Ijeoma Akujobi, stated that the interactive session would provide pastoralists with the opportunity to directly engage with Government on issues affecting their livelihoods.

She commended the Association for their commitment to peacebuilding, which she described as one of the key priorities of the Ministry.

Also speaking, the Chief Veterinary Officer of Nigeria, Samuel Anzaku, disclosed that the Ministry had resumed annual livestock vaccination exercises against diseases such as CBPP, PPR, anthrax, and Foot-and-Mouth Disease, and assured the pastoralists of the government’s commitment to improving animal healthcare and taking veterinary services directly to livestock owners across the country.

“We’re going to do this as a yearly exercise so that our pastoralists who are right in the bush will feel the impact because we believe the animals are not in the town, they are in the bush,” he added

Earlier in his remarks, the President of the association, Alhaji Abubakar Suleiman, commended President Tinubu for establishing the Federal Ministry of Livestock Development, describing it as a historic milestone for pastoral communities across Nigeria.

He informed the Minister that the association was seeking strategic collaboration with the Ministry on the implementation of national pastoral transformation programmes focused on livestock modernisation, ranch development, sustainable grazing systems, livestock value chain expansion, climate-resilient pastoral practices, and youth employment within the livestock ecosystem.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2