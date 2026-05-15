Our APC Primaries is a referendum on our unity, resilience, strength as a party- President Tinubu

CHINWE ODITA, Assistant Political Editor

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu addressed party members at the commencement of APC Primaries Nationwide, starting on May 15, 2026

In a statehouse statement made available to journalists, the president said he was pleased to witness the historic occasion of the party gearing up for its fourth election cycle.

” It is a source of pride for me and I believe for all our distinguished leaders and teeming members.”

Tinubu went on to say that the All Progressive Congress was founded on the firm principles of progressive politics, consensus democracy and personal devotion and sacrifice.

“This principle of selflessness and devotion has seen us go through each election cycle and come out firmer together. We must consolidate on it as we go into the primaries today”.

The APC primary elections is kicking off today for House of Representatives aspirants to culminate in the presidential primaries on May 25, 2026.

President Tinubu reminded Party members and aspirants that in line with the provisions of the Electoral Act (2026) and the party’s constitution, leaders at various levels have initiated conversations to produce consensus candidates.

According to him, it was a commendable option that would help in reducing rancour and bad blood among party members. ” I note the impressive progress made in this regard and encourage fellow party members to make the most of this window to ensure a seamless process and a more unified party.

The President also reminded them that an election is an essential ingredient of democracy and that where consensus fails, they should all go into the primaries as brothers and sisters.

He urged all contestants and voters to keep the peace and be ready to play as sportsmen and women in the overall interest of the party and the country.

Admonishing them further, Tinubu reminded them that there must be a winner and a loser and urged winners not to gloat in victory. He also admonished losers to show sportsmanship by taking things in their stride and preparing for next time.

He warned them to remember that opponents are waiting for the ruling party to be against each other. ” We should disappoint them” he added.

Hear him:

Winners and party leaders at all levels should reach out to those who did not succeed with olive branches. We should not play the politics of old; the do-or-die politics that we have put behind us.

Politics should never be a zero-sum game. Any candidate that wins does so for all of us as a party. Those who lost out have the opportunity to appeal to the party’s committees set up for redress.

To the party leadership, our governors, and other leaders, I urge you to be fair and just. You must rise above sentiment to offer all aspirants a level playing field that guarantees participation without let or hindrance.

While only one person will win for every seat contested, we should give eventual losers the satisfaction of a fair contest.

The inclusion of women and youth is dear to my heart. I appeal to voters in the primaries and leaders at all levels to give special consideration to our women and youth in the contest.

We cannot afford to relegate the two significant demographics of our population.

Lastly, the Police and other security agencies must remain professional and avoid acting as interlopers during this exercise. Your duties strictly centre on ensuring peaceful exercise. Nothing more.

I wish all our aspirants and party members good luck and a successful outing. I look forward to working with the victorious aspirants for the success of our great party in the general election.

For a better society

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