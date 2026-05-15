Onne Customs generates N258bn revenue in 4 months, intercepts 17 containers worth over N2bn

. As HYPREP clears 30 polluted Ogoniland sites, probes 18 high-risk areas

EMMANUEL NWELEDUM, Port Harcourt

The Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project has announced the closure of 30 contaminated sites in Ogoniland, Rivers State, while investigations have commenced on 18 high-risk polluted locations in residential communities.

Project Coordinator of HYPREP, Prof. Nenibarini Zabbey, disclosed this on Thursday during a press conference in Abuja ahead of the organisation’s high-level conference on donor facilitation and diplomatic support scheduled for May 26, 2026.

Zabbey explained that the United Nations Environment Programme had initially investigated 65 contaminated sites in Ogoniland and recommended remediation for the affected areas.

He, however, noted that not all polluted locations in the area were captured in UNEP’s 2011 report, adding that HYPREP was currently investigating other undocumented sites for possible remediation.

According to him, 17 simple contaminated sites where only soil pollution was recorded had been fully remediated and closed.

He added that another 13 sites had undergone natural attenuation, adding that independent verification conducted by the National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency confirmed that the 13 sites no longer required remediation

He said, ” UNEP investigated 65 sites and provided fact sheets on them and recommended that those sites should be remediated. Mind you, UNEP did not investigate all the contaminated sites in Ogoni as of when they released the report. So there are sites that we refer to as undocumented sites, which HYPREP is currently investigating to also remediate if they require remediation.

“17 simple sites, which are sites that only soil is contaminated, have been remediated and closed out. So we have the close-out certificate with us. 13 had undergone natural attenuation. Natural processes like photo-oxidation and bio-remediation have reduced the contaminant level to below the reasonable limit.

“NOSRA came, they did their own independent investigation and saw that they don’t require remediation. They have also closed out those 13 sites, ” he said.

The HYPREP coordinator further disclosed that remediation work was ongoing at 17 medium-risk complex sites, including four locations affected by groundwater contamination.

He stated that contamination levels at the four groundwater sites had been reduced below the World Health Organisation’s benchmark of 600 microgrammes per litre.

“We are making good progress on that,” he said.

Zabbey added that investigations had commenced on 18 high-risk complex sites located in residential areas to determine the level and scope of contamination before contracts for remediation would be awarded.

According to him, the detailed site characterisation will guide the remediation methods and ensure value for money.

In another development, the Nigeria Customs Service, Port Harcourt II Area Command, Onne, Rivers State said it has generated N258.2 billion between January and April 2026, marking the highest revenue collection in the command’s history.

The Customs Area Controller, Comptroller Aliyu Alkali, disclosed this on Thursday at the Command’s Headquarters in Onne, while briefing Journalists on the achievements of the command from January to April, 2026.

Alkali said the command recorded N77.3 billion in April alone, describing it as the highest monthly revenue in its history, with the total collection for the first four months of 2026 standing at N258,204,841,355.66.

He said, “Just last month, in April 2026, the Command recorded the highest revenue collection in a month since its inception, generating over N77.3 billion.

“It is worthy of note that the command has from January to April 2026 recorded Two Hundred and Fifty-Eight Billion, Two Hundred and Four Million, Eight Hundred and Forty-One Thousand, Three Hundred and Fifty-Five Naira, Sixty-Six Kobo (N258,204,841,355.66). Which is also an unprecedented collection in the history of the command.

“This remarkable achievement reflects our unwavering commitment to revenue generation, trade facilitation, and the enforcement of extant government fiscal policies,” he said.

Comptroller Akali also highlighted the command’s anti-smuggling efforts during the period, revealing that 17 containers with a Duty Paid Value of N2.069 billion were seized for various violations of the Nigeria Customs Service Act, 2023.

“In February, officers intercepted a 1×40-foot container falsely declared to contain plumbing materials but found to have a concealed and altered container number in an attempt to evade duty payment. The Duty Paid Value was put at N185.22 million.

“Also in February, nine 40-foot containers laden with bales of fabrics, building and carpentry tools, LED lights, solar fans, and garments were seized. The items, valued at N1.25 billion, were found to contravene Sections 231, 233, and 246 of the NCS Act, 2023, relating to alteration of marks and numbers, document falsification, and attempted smuggling.

“In April, the command intercepted six 20-foot containers carrying 1,100 jerricans of Super Delicieux Vegetable Oil valued at N494 million. Alkali said the importation violated Section 55 of the NCS Act, which prohibits the importation of refined vegetable oils and fats to protect local producers.”

Furthermore, he said, “Another 1×40-foot container was found concealing unregistered drugs, including 600 cartons of Hyergra, hidden among cartons of chilly cutter, ceiling fans, and food packs. The consignment had a Duty Paid Value of N139.35 million.

“The total Duty Paid Value for all the seized 17 containers is N2,069,936,800.00,” Alkali stated.

He warned importers and agents against engaging in smuggling and other illegal trade practices, saying the Service remained committed to combating such activities at the port. He urged compliant traders to continue operating within the law.

Alkali commended the Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, for his leadership and support, and praised officers of the command for their professionalism and vigilance.

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