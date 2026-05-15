Obi pays tribute to late Bishop Chukwu in Abakaliki

KASIE ABONE, Onitsha

Presidential hopeful of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, on Wednesday joined Catholic clergy, religious leaders and thousands of faithful at the burial of the late Most Rev. Peter Nworie Chukwu, describing his passing as a painful and monumental loss to the Church, Ebonyi State and humanity.

In a condolence message shared via his X handle, Obi reflected on the life and legacy of the late bishop, noting that his years of service to God and mankind stood as a shining example of sacrifice, humility, and unwavering commitment to the Christian faith.

According to Obi, the homily delivered during the requiem Mass by Archbishop Lucius Iwejuru Ugorji centered on the inevitability of death and the need for purposeful living. He said the Archbishop portrayed the late Bishop Chukwu as a courageous and dedicated shepherd who remained faithful to his divine calling throughout his lifetime.

Obi also referenced remarks by Francis Nwifuru, who described the deceased cleric as a pathfinder and a remarkable leader whose influence and contributions extended beyond the pulpit and touched every sector of society in Ebonyi State.

The former Anambra State governor further noted that the Archbishop’s message emphasized the moral burden of leadership and the responsibility placed on those entrusted with positions of service in both the Church and public life.

He equally acknowledged the presence of Archbishop Michael Francis Crotty, who represented the Holy Father at the funeral, describing his attendance as a strong symbol of solidarity and unity within the Universal Church during the period of mourning.

Obi also commended Bishop Ernest Obodo for his leadership role and efforts in ensuring a peaceful and successful burial ceremony for the late bishop.

For a better society

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