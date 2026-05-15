NJC names 12 new Appeal Court justices, sanctions judges over misconduct

BLESSING OMALE, Abuja

The National Judicial Council, NJC, has recommended the appointment of 12 new justices of the Court of Appeal to President Bola Tinubu, while also sanctioning judicial officers over misconduct, dismissing dozens of petitions against judges, and issuing performance-related queries to hundreds of judicial officers across the country.

The decisions were reached during the Council’s 111th meeting held on May 13, according to a statement issued late Thursday night by the NJC’s Deputy Director of Information, Kemi Babalola-Ogedengbe.

The Council disclosed that it reviewed reports submitted by its Preliminary Complaints Assessment Committees on 98 petitions filed against judicial officers.

According to the statement, 68 of the petitions were dismissed for lacking merit, while four judges were cautioned and one judge received a final warning.

Eleven petitions were recommended for further investigation, while proceedings in some cases were suspended because the matters were already before courts.

The NJC also announced disciplinary referrals involving individuals accused of abusing the petition process.

One Mbadiwe Ossai was referred to the Inspector General of Police for investigation and possible prosecution over alleged perjury.

Similarly, Adeboye Williams Adewale, Dr. Peter N. Ekemezie, Dr. Martin Odika and Muhammad Hamza Ahmad-Gana were referred to the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee for allegedly filing frivolous and unsubstantiated petitions intended to harass and intimidate judicial officers.

The Council further barred one Yusuf Isa, described as a serial petitioner, from submitting further petitions before the NJC.

On judicial performance evaluation, the Council commended nine judges for what it described as exemplary performance during the 2024 and 2025 legal years.

Two judges are to receive formal commendation letters for delivering more than 21 considered judgments within the review period, while seven others will receive appreciation letters for commendable performance.

However, the NJC also approved the issuance of 256 letters to judicial officers over various performance-related concerns.

In a major disciplinary decision, the Council suspended two judges for one year without pay over findings of judicial misconduct.

Among them is Hon. Justice Ibrahim D. Shekarau of the High Court of Nasarawa State, who was suspended following a petition filed by Oluwafunke Obale Ozozoma concerning proceedings in Suit No. NSD/MG56M/2025.

The petitioner alleged that Justice Shekarau granted an ex parte order directing the transfer of N7 million from her bank account to a third party as a purported reversal of funds.

She argued that the application was filed, heard and granted on the same day without any substantive suit before the court and that the order falsely implied her involvement in fraud despite the fact that she was neither charged nor joined as a party in the matter.

She further accused the judge of failing to verify the alleged erroneous transfer before issuing the order.

According to the NJC, its investigation committee found that the judge acted in bad faith, failed to observe due process and demonstrated lack of professional competence.

The Council also suspended Hon. Justice Edward A. E. Okpe of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory for one year without pay over alleged denial of fair hearing in a matrimonial dispute.

The disciplinary action followed a petition filed by Sunday Emmanuel Oso in relation to Suit No. FCT/HC/PET/529/2024 between Lateefat Adeola Oso and Sunday Emmanuel Oso.

The petitioner alleged that despite being served hearing notices fixing the matter for September 19, 2024, the court proceeded to hear and grant an ex parte application on September 17, 2024 without notifying him.

The NJC said misconduct was established in the matter, leading to the judge’s suspension.

The Council also revisited the controversial compulsory retirement of judicial officers in the Imo State Judiciary over allegations of age falsification.

It rejected appeals filed by eight judges seeking reversal of their retirement, stating that the affected judges failed to present fresh evidence capable of overturning the sanctions earlier imposed on them.

The judges include Hon. Justice B.C. Iheka, Hon. Justice K.A. Leaweanya, Hon. Justice Okereke Chinyere Ngozi, Hon. Justice Innocent Chidi Ibeawuchi, Hon. Justice Ofoha Uchenna, Hon. Justice Everyman Eleanya, Hon. Justice Rosemond Ibe and Hon. Justice T.N. Nzeukwu.

However, the Council reinstated Hon. Justice T.I. Nze of the Customary Court of Appeal after he presented what the review committee described as authentic new evidence.

The affected judicial officers were among 10 judges earlier recommended for compulsory retirement during the Council’s 109th meeting held on June 25, 2025.

According to the NJC, nine of the judges were found to have altered their dates of birth in official records in order to unlawfully extend their years in service.

Justice T.N. Nzeukwu, on the other hand, was accused of making himself available to be sworn in as Acting Chief Judge despite being fourth in the hierarchy of judges, contrary to Section 271(4) of the Constitution.

The Council also extended the appointment of Justice Ijeoma Agugua as the Acting Chief Judge of Imo State.

The NJC said its actions were part of ongoing efforts to strengthen discipline, accountability and efficiency within the Nigerian judiciary.

For a better society

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