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Nigeria’s representative arrives New Delhi for BRICS meeting

by Peter Anayo0153

 

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Dunoma Ahmed has arrived New Delhi, India to represent the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu at the ongoing BRICS Foreign Ministers Meeting scheduled for 14th and 15th May, 2026 in Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the spokesperson of the Ministry Mr. Kimiebi Ebinefa on Thursday in Abuja

The BRICS Foreign Ministers’ Meeting is being held in New Delhi, India, to discuss economic cooperation, global governance, and regional conflicts.

The meeting is chaired by the External Affairs Minister of India, His Excellency, S. Jaishankar, in preparation for the 18th BRICS Summit later this year.

 

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