Nigeria hits 99.2% OPEC quota as PINL commends host communities

EMMANUEL NWELEDUM, Port Harcourt with Agency report

Nigeria recorded a major boost in crude oil production in April 2026, achieving 99.2 per cent of its 1.5 million barrels per day production quota approved by the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

The latest production figures released by the Nigeria Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, NUPRC showed that the country’s crude oil output rose by 7.58 per cent compared to March 2026 levels.

According to the commission, peak crude oil production in April reached 1.85 million barrels per day, while the lowest production figure for the month stood at 1.46 million barrels per day.

Also, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, NNPCL reported improved performance in the oil and gas sector, posting about N276 billion profit after tax in March 2026 amid rising production and gas output.

Reacting to the development, Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Limited (PINL) attributed the improved output to enhanced protection of oil and gas assets and stronger collaboration among stakeholders in host communities.

Speaking during the company’s monthly stakeholders’ meeting with representatives from Imo, Abia and Rivers states in Port Harcourt, the General Manager, Community and Stakeholders Relations of PINL, Dr. Akpos Mezeh, said the production increase reflected the impact of stability and cooperation along pipeline corridors.

“These figures are not ordinary statistics. They are direct evidence that stability, cooperation, and effective protection of pipeline infrastructure produce measurable economic benefits for our nation and our people,” Mezeh stated.

He said host communities, surveillance teams, traditional rulers and security agencies played critical roles in safeguarding the Trans Niger Pipeline and Eastern Gas Network facilities.

According to him, incidents of pipeline vandalism have reduced significantly, while intelligence gathering and stakeholder engagement have continued to improve across operational areas.

Mezeh disclosed that no infraction was recorded on the Trans Niger Pipeline within the last one month, describing the development as a reflection of improved synergy among stakeholders.

He reiterated PINL’s commitment to sustaining community engagement and social investment programmes targeted at improving livelihoods in host communities.

The PINL official also called for continued support and unity among stakeholders to sustain the gains recorded in the sector and further improve Nigeria’s oil production output.

In his reaction, the HRM, Eze Seargent Awuse, Paramount Ruler of Emohua Kingdom in Rivers State, expressed satisfaction with the operations of the company, acknowledging the company’s effort in helping the country’s revenue base.

He said: “I’m satisfied with what PINL is doing to help this country. During the last sitting you rolled out scholarship for our youths and today you have rolled out women empowerment. We owe you thanks also for securing infrastructure feeding thus nation. Your company has in very significant way made it possible for more oil to flow with less vandalisation”.

On his part, King of Eleme Kingdom, HRM, Dr. Philip Obele acknowledged the company for restoring sanity in the oil sector and making Nigeria profit from oil production.

He noted that pipeline vandalism has become a thing of the past in his kingdom due to PINL’s surveillance activities.

In the meantime, energy experts have endorsed NNPCL’s refinery partnership with two Chinese firms, describing it as a strategic move for Nigeria’s energy future.

They said the agreement could strengthen energy security, improve refining capacity and support export-driven industrial growth.

The experts spoke in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria on Thursday in Lagos.

Prof. Ken Ife, President, Institute of Professional Economist and Policy Management, described the arrangement as commercially promising.

Ife is widely known for advising governments, institutions and private investors on economic transformation and industrial policy.

He said the Chinese companies brought complementary technical, financial and operational strengths to the partnership.

“Beyond NNPCL’s previous investment failures, Sanjiang has proven expertise in vertically integrated petrochemical production,” he said.

He said the company had built strong capacity across ethylene, polypropylene and related industrial products.

According to him, Sanjiang’s industrial experience will improve refinery efficiency and downstream productivity.

Ife also praised Xingcheng’s industrial park management capabilities and infrastructure development expertise.

“Its relationship with Xingcheng supports horizontal integration and the building of massive industrial ecosystems,” he said.

He explained that the arrangement could create a broader energy and manufacturing cluster.

Ife said the ownership structure could follow the Nigeria LNG Ltd. governance model.

He said government would retain 49 per cent equity, while technical partners hold majority operational stakes.

According to him, private partners will oversee construction, maintenance, procurement and financing arrangements.

“They will approach Chinese EXIM banks and secure long-term financing support,” he said.

He added that guaranteed offtakers would improve profitability and market sustainability.

Ife described the proposed energy park as potentially transformative for Nigeria’s economy.

He urged NNPCL to maintain transparency and accountability throughout implementation.

Dr Joseph Nwakwue, Partner, Zera Advisory and Consulting, also welcomed the development.

NAN reports that Nwakwue has decades of experience in petroleum operations, energy advisory services and upstream sector consulting.

He said Nigeria must support every credible effort aimed at restoring refining operations.

“Any workable step towards refinery revival deserves serious support,” he said.

He urged NNPCL to study previous failures before implementing fresh strategies.

“Management must understand what failed before attempting another operational model,” Nwakwue said.

He said successful refinery operations would positively affect the wider economy.

According to him, local refining would create direct and indirect employment opportunities.

He said improved fuel production would stabilise domestic petroleum supply chains.

Nwakwue added that local refining would increase healthy competition in the downstream sector.

He said this would complement private refining investments, including the Dangote Group Refinery.

Dr Ayodele Oni, Partner and Chair of Energy and Natural Resources Practice Group, Bloom Field, also supported the initiative.

Oni specialises in energy law, project finance and natural resources regulation across Africa.

He said technical equity partnerships could revive underperforming national assets.

“That opportunity exists only with transparency, governance and enforceable operational oversight,” Oni said.

He noted that previous refinery mismanagement had damaged public confidence.

According to him, many Nigerians remain sceptical about fresh refinery reforms.

He said equity financing would reduce dependence on public funds. “Investors should take the risks and share the rewards when operations improve,” he said.

NAN further reports that NNPCL recently signed the Memorandum of Understanding in Jiaxing City, China.

The agreement involved Sanjiang Chemical Company and Xingcheng Industrial Park Management Company.

The deal covers the completion and operation of Port Harcourt and Warri refineries.

NNPCL Group Chief Executive Bashir Ojulari signed the agreement on behalf of the body.

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