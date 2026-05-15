Mbah shops for stronger cross border cybersecurity network

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

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Enugu State Governor, Dr. Peter Mbah, represented by his Deputy, Barr. Ifeanyi Ossai has called for stronger national and cross-border legal frameworks to combat cybercrime, protect investments, and strengthen Nigeria’s digital economy.

Mbah made the call at the 2026 Conference of the Committee of Chief Information Security Officers of Nigerian Financial Institutions (CISONFI), held in Enugu.

Addressing participants at the conference, the Deputy Governor described cybersecurity discussions within the banking and financial sector as critical not only to businesses, but also to governance, economic growth, and national security.

He noted that, as governments across the world increasingly embrace digital governance and electronic commerce, there is an urgent need for Nigeria to establish robust systems capable of protecting investments, trade secrets, intellectual property, and sensitive data in the digital environment.

According to him, cyberattacks on businesses and financial institutions have far-reaching implications for economic development and investor confidence. He stressed that governments must provide enabling legal and institutional frameworks to safeguard digital transactions and information systems.

He further urged regulators and policymakers to develop mechanisms that would compel information sharing among institutions in the fight against cybercrime, while also ensuring legal protections for organizations and individuals that disclose sensitive information in the public interest.

He observed that many institutions are often reluctant to share intelligence due to fears surrounding data privacy breaches and potential liabilities, adding that legislation should be introduced to protect entities acting in good faith.

The Deputy Governor also highlighted the growing complexity of cybercrime across national borders, emphasizing the need for stronger regional and international cooperation among African countries.

He said the borderless nature of the digital space requires collaborative legal frameworks that would enable law enforcement agencies to investigate and prosecute cybercriminals regardless of where offences are committed.

Speaking on the role of security agencies, Ossai called for balanced enforcement measures that protect cyberspace without discouraging innovation among young Nigerians.

He condemned the harassment and arrest of young people by security operatives merely for possessing laptops and digital devices, describing such actions as unacceptable in an era where education, employment, and entrepreneurship are increasingly technology-driven.

“We cannot continue to harass young men and women, students and workers, because they carry laptops. The world has shifted from analog to digital, and many young Nigerians now work remotely for organizations across the globe,” he said.

He stressed that while authorities must remain vigilant against cybercrime, policies and enforcement strategies should also encourage creativity, innovation, and digital entrepreneurship among youths.

The Deputy Governor welcomed participants to Enugu and reaffirmed the commitment of the Enugu State Government to supporting initiatives that strengthen cybersecurity, digital innovation, and economic development.

For a better society

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