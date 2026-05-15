Makinde declares presidential ambition, calls for Nigeria’s reset

. Your ambition dead on arrival Wike tells Makinde

. As ex-Ondo Gov Mimiko joins APC

CYRIL MBAH, Abuja and JOSEPH OKWUOFU with Agency report

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has formally declared his intention to run for president in the 2027 general elections, telling a massive crowd in Ibadan that Nigeria needs a reset to change its economic and social trajectory.

The announcement came at the PDP and APM Unity Mega Rally held at the historic Mapo Hall, an event Makinde described as the beginning of a multi-party coalition aimed at “reclaiming the soul of the nation.”

Addressing thousands of supporters and political heavyweights gathered at the rally, Makinde said his candidacy was not a personal quest for power but a necessary intervention to reset the nation.

Addressing the massive crowd, Governor Makinde characterised his candidacy not merely as a quest for power, but as a mandatory intervention to save the country from its current economic and social trajectory, a statement issued by the Turaki-led Interim committee stated on Thursday.

The party stated that the rally brought together leaders and supporters from the Peoples Democratic Party and the Allied Peoples Movement in what organisers said was a historic display of unity across party lines.

The gathering filled Mapo Hall and spilled into the surrounding streets.

Makinde framed the 2027 election as a defining moment for Nigeria’s future and argued that the country’s current path requires urgent correction through broad-based political cooperation and renewed focus on governance.

The Oyo governor said the coalition’s mission was to offer Nigerians a credible alternative that prioritises economic recovery, social stability, and national unity and he urged citizens to join the movement to rebuild public trust in governance.

Political analysts at the event noted that the alliance signals a shift in Nigeria’s pre-election landscape, with opposition forces seeking to consolidate ahead of 2027.

The presence of multiple party figures at the rally underscored the coalition’s ambition.

Makinde’s declaration makes him one of the first sitting governors to formally enter the 2027 presidential race.

His campaign is expected to focus on governance reforms, economic restructuring, and strengthening democratic institutions.

According to the PDP statement, supporters at the rally chanted slogans of unity and change, describing the declaration as a bold step toward repositioning the country and many said the coalition could reshape voter dynamics in the South West and beyond.

The governor concluded by calling on Nigerians across party lines to embrace the reset agenda, saying the task ahead requires collective action to restore confidence in the nation’s leadership and future.

In a swift reaction, the Nyesom Wike-backed Peoples Democratic Party National Working Committee has denied any involvement in the purported alliance or political gathering involving the Allied Peoples Movement in Ibadan, Oyo State, describing the event as misleading and unauthorised.

PDP National Publicity Secretary, Jungudo Mohammed, speaking on behalf of the Abdulrahman Mohammed-led National Working Committee, stated this while addressing newsmen in Abuja on Thursday.

He stressed that the party is not part of any coalition, agreement, or arrangement with the APM or any other political group.

He stated, “We have called this press briefing to address the misleading narratives and deliberate falsehoods being circulated concerning the social gathering scheduled to be held today in Ibadan under the guise of an alliance between the Peoples Democratic Party and the Allied Peoples Movement.

“Let us state clearly and unequivocally that the PDP is not part of any alliance, coalition, agreement, or political arrangement with the Allied Peoples Movement or any other political party regarding this gathering or any related political activity. Any person or group claiming to be acting on behalf of the PDP in connection with this event is doing so without the knowledge, approval, consent, or authority of the party.

“What is being presented to Nigerians as a political alliance is nothing more than another desperate attempt by Governor Seyi Makinde and his associates to mislead the public and manufacture a false impression of political relevance and support.

“Governor Makinde must stop attempting to camouflage his political intentions through false claims of alliances and consultations. It is obvious that ego and pride have made it difficult for him to accept the reality of his growing political isolation and failed calculations.”

Mohammed said the Ibadan gathering was simply a public celebration of Governor Makinde’s move to the APM.

He added, “Just like Governor Bala Mohammed, who earlier moved to the APM, Nigerians can now clearly see that today’s gathering in Ibadan is simply a public celebration of Governor Makinde’s movement to the APM and nothing more. His attempts to destroy the PDP have finally been exposed, and his agenda has fallen flat.

“It is unfortunate that in recent times Governor Makinde and others have continued to sponsor media attacks and propaganda aimed at deliberately distorting and misrepresenting the Supreme Court judgment in order to create confusion within the party and among Nigerians.

“However, it has now become obvious that party members and Nigerians generally have refused to follow him on this journey of political deception and personal ambition.

“The evidence of this reality was clearly demonstrated by the overwhelming number of aspirants who recently trooped to Wadata Plaza, the headquarters of the PDP, to obtain and submit their nomination forms, thereby reaffirming their confidence in the authentic leadership and lawful structure of the PDP under Abdulrahman Mohammed and Senator Samuel Anyanwu.”

Mohammed queried that if indeed Makinde and his supporters have truly not defected to the APM, then Nigerians deserve to ask this simple question: why did they refuse to remain within the structure they claimed to recognise by purchasing nomination forms from the so-called Kabiru Tanimu-led Interim National Working Committee?

He said, “Their actions have clearly exposed the contradictions between their public claims and political reality. They should therefore be allowed to manage the consequences of their political choices without dragging the PDP into their personal political decisions.

“The truth remains that propaganda and falsehood have an expiry date. No amount of media manipulation can substitute for political legitimacy and public trust. Clearly, the reality can no longer be hidden, as recent events have completely exposed the true intentions behind these political theatrics. The chicken has finally come home to roost.

“As responsible leaders and law-abiding citizens, we have deliberately refused to descend into unnecessary media wars, childish distractions, and political theatrics. Our focus remains the stability, unity, and future of the party and the country as a whole.

“We wish to reassure all aspirants, party faithful, stakeholders, and Nigerians that the PDP remains strong, united, and fully prepared to participate in the 2027 general elections without any legal or political impediments.”

He called on Nigerians and the general public to ignore the propaganda, theatrics, and false narratives being circulated about today’s event in Ibadan.

While answering questions, PDP National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, disclosed that legal steps are being pursued against Turaki, former Senate President Adolphus Wabara, and others over alleged impersonation of the party’s leadership.

He stated, “We are going to take all necessary action against those impersonating PDP leaders. Already, we have written to the police, and they have invited Turaki, Wabara, and others over this matter. So, legal action is being taken.”

In his reaction, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike said the presidential ambition of Makinde, is “dead on arrival.”

Wike stated this on Thursday while speaking with journalists during an inspection of ongoing road projects in Gomani-Yangoje, Kwali Area Council, Abuja.

The minister said Makinde’s move to the APM was aimed at pursuing his presidential ambition, which he said would fail.

“What you have is Seyi Makinde joining APM to be able to actualise his presidential ambition, which is already dead on arrival.

“It’s unfortunate. We know that has been his game plan and we would say he cannot fly the flag of PDP,” Wike said.

The minister also dismissed concerns over Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara’s continued membership of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Wike asked, “Sorry for what? Why are you saying problem when nobody has told you he has a problem?.

“The man has told you he still remains APC. So what is the problem now?”

He maintained that issues concerning the governor’s standing within the APC remained the party’s internal affair.

“Ask me about PDP, and I will answer you. Because how will you ask me whatever happens? Assuming he has a problem, it’s their internal affairs,” he stated.

On April 30, the Supreme Court, in a narrow 3–2 ruling, nullified the PDP national convention held in Ibadan on November 15 and 16, which had been backed by Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde and produced the Turaki-led leadership.

The court held that the convention violated existing restraining orders that barred the party from proceeding until certain conditions were fulfilled, faulting the PDP for going ahead in defiance of clear judicial directives.

Reacting to the judgment, the Board of Trustees Chairman aligned with the Makinde camp, Adolphus Wabara, said the Supreme Court’s position on the suspension of FCT Minister Nyesom Wike–backed National Secretary, Senator Anyanwu, and others implied that the party currently lacks a recognised leadership structure.

Subsequently, the Makinde-aligned 103rd NEC of the PDP on Monday approved a 13-member Caretaker Committee led by Turaki as chairman.

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