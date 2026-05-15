Lagos raises alarm over sand scarcity amid indiscriminate dredging

IBRAHIM QUADRI

The Lagos State Government has raised fresh concerns over the growing dangers associated with indiscriminate dredging activities across the state, warning that the increasing scarcity and high cost of sand could trigger wider economic, environmental, and food security challenges if urgent measures are not taken.

The Commissioner for Waterfront Infrastructure Development, Dayo Bush Alebiosu, disclosed this while presenting his account of stewardship over the last two years to journalists at the annual ministerial press briefing held at Alausa, Ikeja.

According to the commissioner, while dredging remains essential for development and land reclamation projects, the growing desperation for sand across Lagos is already exposing the dangers of over-exploitation of the state’s waterways and coastal resources.

Alebiosu noted that developers carrying out reclamation projects in the Lekki-Ajah axis now source sand from communities as far as Ikorodu, sometimes pumping sand across distances of up to 10 to 12 kilometres due to depletion in closer locations.

“For me, it confirms my fears,” he said. “If you are reclaiming land in Ajah and you now have to pump sand from Ikorodu, it means the sand resources within Ajah are gradually running out.”

He warned that the development points to mounting pressure on available sand deposits across the state and underscores the urgent need for accurate data and stricter regulation of dredging activities.

The commissioner stressed that the state government is becoming increasingly cautious in issuing dredging licences and permits because of the need to properly understand how much sand is being extracted daily, how many operators are involved, and the volume of sand still available in various locations.

“We need proper data. We need to know how many people are dredging, how much sand is being dredged daily, and what is left within those areas,” he stated.

Beyond environmental implications, Alebiosu warned that rising sand scarcity could significantly affect the cost of construction and infrastructure delivery in Lagos, thereby putting additional pressure on housing and development costs.

He also linked indiscriminate dredging to threats against food security, particularly within fishing communities whose livelihoods depend on healthy aquatic ecosystems.

According to him, aggressive dredging activities disrupt aquatic microorganisms and marine habitats, forcing fishermen to travel farther and spend more resources before making catches.

“It is putting food security at risk,” the commissioner said. “We are encouraging people to consume more protein, such as fish, but whenever dredging disturbs aquatic life, fishermen are forced to work harder, and naturally, the cost of fish goes up.”

He questioned the growing cost of fish in local markets, noting that marine disruption caused by dredging activities contributes significantly to the problem.

Alebiosu further disclosed that communities affected by dredging operations are also suffering infrastructural damage, especially from heavy-duty equipment and intensified commercial activities.

He cited Ibese in Ikorodu as one of the communities where dredging activities have reportedly damaged roads and other public infrastructure.

The commissioner explained that the Ministry of Waterfront Infrastructure Development (MWID) remains the agency legally empowered to regulate sand dredging and sand dealing activities in Lagos State.

He added that the ministry works closely with the Ministry of Environment and Physical Planning, alongside local communities, to tackle illegal dredging through monitoring, enforcement operations, and whistleblowing mechanisms.

“We thank the communities that alert us whenever illegal activities take place. Enforcement is continuous because many of these operators try to hide their activities,” he said.

Alebiosu also pointed out that some illegal operations thrive because of the economic benefits attached to them, noting that certain residents and local collaborators often ignore the long-term environmental consequences.

While reacting to the involvement of foreign nationals in illegal dredging activities, the commissioner maintained that locals must also share responsibility.

“We cannot continue blaming foreigners alone. We must ask ourselves how they got there in the first place. They definitely have the connivance of some locals,” he added.

The Lagos State Government reiterated its commitment to stricter regulation of dredging activities to prevent environmental degradation, protect waterfront communities, and ensure sustainable use of the state’s natural resources.

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