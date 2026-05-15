Lagos PDP raises concern over FG’s plan to borrow fresh $1.25bn loan

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Lagos State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP has raised concern over plan by the Federal Government to seek a fresh $1.25bn World Bank loan, saying the move calls into question the very conscience of leadership.

The Lagos State PDP Publicity Secretary, Dr Christopher Odianarewo, made the remark in a statement made available to newsmen.

Odianarewo wrote, “In the unfolding reality of Nigeria’s governance under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a troubling pattern continues to emerge, one that demands not only political scrutiny but deep moral reflection. The persistent and escalating borrowing by the Federal Government, with little to show in terms of tangible, life-impacting development, raises questions that go beyond economics. It calls into question the very conscience of leadership.

“As of May 2026, Nigeria stands on the edge of a dangerous fiscal precipice. The administration is pursuing a fresh $1.25 billion World Bank loan under the proposed “Nigeria Actions for Investment and Jobs Acceleration” initiative, adding to over $10.6 billion already approved. The 2026 national budget, reportedly between ₦58.47 trillion and ₦68.32 trillion, is built on a fragile foundation where nearly 70% of projected revenue is tied to borrowing. Even more alarming is the revelation that about $11.6 billion, almost half of expected revenue, will be consumed by debt servicing alone.

“This is not merely a statistic; it is a warning signal,” he cautioned.

The Medium Term Expenditure Framework for 2025-2027 outlines plans to borrow an additional ₦31.24 trillion, pushing Nigeria’s total public debt toward a staggering ₦160-₦170 trillion, saying “These figures are not abstract. They represent a future mortgaged, a nation’s sovereignty gradually surrendered, and generations yet unborn shackled to obligations they did not create.

“Even more concerning is the visible disconnect between these borrowings and the lived realities of Nigerians. Where are the transformative infrastructures? Where are the measurable improvements in education, healthcare, power supply, and job creation? A nation cannot continue to borrow in hope while its citizens live in hardship without evidence of progress.

“At this critical juncture, it is imperative to remind those in authority that governance is not merely a political exercise. It is a sacred trust.

He added, “They are divine warnings to those entrusted with power. Leadership without accountability to God inevitably drifts into arrogance, excess, and moral blindness.

“If the APC-led federal government chooses not to fear the people, if they dismiss the cries of suffering citizens, if they silence opposition voices and ignore constructive criticism, then they must be reminded: no one escapes the judgment of Almighty God.”

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2