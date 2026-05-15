Lagos APC still battling internal disagreements despite Tinubu’s peace , unity talk

CHINWE ODITA, Assistant Political Editor

It’s no longer news that the Lagos APC Federal House of Representatives primaries scheduled to hold Friday, May 15, were shifted to May 16 in order to give leaders enough time to resolve internal conflicts and disagreements.

Champion gathered from reliable sources that the consensus arrangement worked in a few Constituencies, but the party continues to face disagreements in many areas and will hold competitive primaries in highly contested Constituencies.

Although the Lagos APC spokesperson, Chief Seye Oladejo, told Champion that “there is no conflicts or rancour among candidates”.

He explained that the law encourages consensus but when there is none, primaries take place. Yes there are a lot of aspirants jostling for positions but no conflicts at all”.

Champion found out that though local leaders have successfully adopted consensus candidates in certain areas, the party continues to face internal disagreements in many areas.

Some constituents, like Alimosho Federal Constituency, had party leaders endorsing Ganiyu Adele- Ayuba

In Amuwo-Odofin, Moses Olarewaju was chosen.

In Somolu Federal Constituency, leaders chose Kolade Alabi, though some opposition from other aspirants remains.

Some of the Constituencies that failed to reach any agreement on consensus candidates include Oshodi-Isolo, Ikorodu, Kosofe, Apapa and Eti-Osa.

These Constituencies will hold keenly contested primaries as the race is highly competitive with several note-worthy aspirants in contention.

In Oshodi-Isolo, political analysts say the race will be between Lawrence Olarewaju and Foluke Daramola.

APC also has some incumbents that are expected to return unopposed. These include Hon. Jimi Benson (Ikorodu), Benjamin Olabinjo(Ifako -Ijaiye), and Fuad Laguda (Surulere 1).

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