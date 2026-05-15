Heirs Insurance Group joins Africa’s fastest-growing companies in Financial Times ranking

Heirs Insurance Group has achieved a landmark double recognition, with member companies, Heirs Life Assurance and Heirs General Insurance, both earning coveted spots on the 2026 Financial Times ranking of Africa’s Fastest-Growing Companies, one of the continent’s most authoritative benchmarks for business performance and expansion.

Of the 130 companies featured across all sectors, Heirs Life Assurance ranked 7th and Heirs General Insurance ranked 41st, placing both companies firmly among Africa’s elite growth stories and cementing the Group’s status as a dominant force in the continent’s insurance landscape.

The dual ranking reflects exceptional growth recorded across the assessment period, a testament to the Group’s deliberate and disciplined approach to expansion. This performance was driven by consistent financial strength, customer-centric innovation, a broadened product portfolio, and operational excellence.

For Heirs Insurance Group, the recognition is a validation of its long-term vision to redefine insurance in Africa.

Commenting on the achievement, Niyi Onifade, Sector Head of Heirs Insurance Group, said: “We are immensely proud that both Heirs Life Assurance and Heirs General Insurance have been recognised among Africa’s fastest-growing companies. This ranking is a validation of our unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional value to our customers and our focus on sustainable, technology-driven growth. As proud pioneers of digital transformation in the Nigerian insurance sector, we continue to reflect the spirit of excellence defined by our parent company, Heirs Holdings. We are committed to building financial resilience, not just in Nigeria, but across the entire African continent.”

This recognition arrives on the heels of another significant milestone, the Group’s recent launch of PrinceAI, a revolutionary multi-language generative AI assistant purpose-built to transform how Africans access and engage with insurance services. Beyond resolving enquiries, PrinceAI enables real-time customer engagement, dramatically reducing the friction that has historically stood between consumers and insurance coverage. Through Prince AI, Heirs Insurance Group further deepens its commitment to making insurance truly accessible to all.

Heirs Insurance Group is the insurance arm of Heirs Holdings, the leading pan-African investment company, with investments across 24 countries and four continents. With a rapidly expanding retail footprint and an omnichannel digital presence, Heirs Insurance Group, comprising Heirs General Insurance Limited, Heirs Life Assurance Limited, and Heirs Insurance Brokers, serves both corporate and individual customers across Nigeria.

Heirs Insurance Group is championing financial inclusion and leading the digital insurance play in Nigeria, demonstrating its mission to democratise access to insurance.