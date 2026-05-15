Hajj 2026: Lagos completes airlift of 1,590 pilgrims to Saudia Arabia

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Lagos State Government has completed the airlifting of the 2026 Hajj intending pilgrims from Nigeria to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

This process has brought the total number of Lagos State pilgrims so far in the Kingdom to 1,590 out of the 1,600 originally scheduled for the spiritual journey.

The fourth and the last batch departed from the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Ikeja, on Tuesday, May 12 and Wednesday, May 13, 2026, with 418 pilgrims, comprising 222 males and 196 females, while the fifth and final batch arrived with 145 pilgrims which comprised of 72 males and 73 females.

Meanwhile, the pilgrims on the second and third flights have left the city of Madina for Makkah on Thursday, for the continuation of the Hajj rites.

In accordance with the Hajj requirements, the pilgrims who left Madina in the state of hiram (two white pieces of clothes), stopped briefly at the Miqat (a designated area) on the outskirts of Madina to observe two rakaats of nafilat and say their Niyyah (intention to perform Umrah) in the Kaabah, Makkah.

Immediately on arrival at Makkah, the pilgrims are expected to join millions of other adherents in performing the Tawaful qudoom (circumambulation of the Kaabah) and running the Sa’i (Safa and Marwa) seven times each, respectively.

After completing this exercise, the pilgrims are expected to cut their hair and return to their hotel/accommodation, to change from the state of hiram to their ordinary clothing.

The pilgrims on the fourth and fifth flights are expected to depart Madina between Saturday and Sunday, to join other Lagos State contingents in Makkah, for the Hajj rites which begins from 8th Dhul-Hijah, the twelfth month in the Islamic calendar.

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