From Houston to Africa, Cheron K. Griffin builds global legacy of healing, transformative storytelling

From Houston to Africa, Cheron K. Griffin is building a bold brand centered on relationships, healing, and transformative storytelling for Black audiences worldwide.

As the creator and executive producer of the Preachers’ Exes franchise, Cheron is known for creating raw, conversation-shifting content that explores love, heartbreak, church culture, emotional healing, and personal growth. Through reality television, podcasts, books, and media platforms like Wild Horse Entertainment and Wild Horse TV, she continues opening doors for honest conversations that many people are afraid to have.

Cheron is also the creator of Wild Horse, a powerful short film she uses while speaking at churches, organizations, and community spaces to spark conversations about relationship building, trust, teamwork, emotional intelligence, and human connection—whether in intimate relationships, business partnerships, or leadership teams.

Her global production company, Wild Horse Entertainment, Ltd, is based in Lagos, Nigeria, further expanding her international vision and commitment to culturally impactful storytelling across the United States and Africa.

More than entertainment, Cheron’s work focuses on helping women and men heal emotionally, navigate relationships wiser, and reclaim their confidence and purpose. Her upcoming expansion into Lagos and Johannesburg reflects her growing global vision for culturally driven media and authentic storytelling.

Her advice to young people who want to follow a similar path:

“Don’t let fear stop you from starting. Be consistent, protect your vision, and never underestimate the power of your story. What makes you different is what will make you unforgettable.”

Having a bad day? Feeling emotionally drained? Relationship falling apart and you need real advice, healing, or someone who truly understands?

Connect with Cheron K. Griffin on all social media platforms @Cheron K. Griffin.

From relationship struggles to emotional healing and personal growth, Cheron creates safe conversations that help people heal, grow wiser, and rediscover their confidence and purpose.

Cheron’s niche focuses on relationship-centered media, emotional healing, women empowerment, and culturally driven storytelling. Her mission is “I Change Lives ‘.

For a better society

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