Enugu Police bust criminal hideout, arrest notorious armed robber

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

​The Enugu State Police Command has recorded a significant breakthrough in its fight against violent crime following the arrest of a notorious wanted armed robbery suspect and the recovery of a stolen commercial vehicle alongside a cache of illicit drugs.

​The successful operations were carried out by operatives attached to the Anti-Cultism Sub-Unit of the Violent Crime Response Unit (VCRU).

The breakthrough followed separate intelligence-led raids designed to flush out criminal elements from their hideouts within the state capital and its environs.

​In the first operation, which occurred on May 6, 2026, at 7:00am, police operatives conducted a crime prevention patrol in the Nkwubor axis of Emene. Acting on credible intelligence, the team stormed a shop belonging to a suspected drug peddler popularly known in the underworld as “Doc.”

​Upon sighting the approaching officers, the suspect, “Doc,” managed to evade arrest by fleeing the scene. In his haste, he abandoned his shop and a red Mate 90 ladies’ motorcycle, which have since been taken into police custody as an exhibit.

​A thorough search of the abandoned premises led to the discovery of a wide variety of illicit substances. Recovered items include wraps of what is suspected to be cocaine and large quantities of diverse variants of cannabis sativa.

​Additionally, the operatives recovered sachets of tramadol and several other substances suspected to be hard drugs. The raid also yielded seven assorted mobile phones, a wristwatch, one black bag, and the sum of ₦8,000.00 in cash, believed to be proceeds of the illicit trade.

The details of the operations were made public on Friday by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Daniel Ndukwe, through a press release.

​In a parallel development on April 30, 2026, the Command achieved another milestone with the apprehension of 34-year-old Uchenna Ezeh. The suspect was intercepted at Amagu-Ugwu Road in Amechi Awkunanaw, Enugu.

​Ezeh, who worked as a commercial mini-bus driver within the Garriki axis, had been on the police “wanted list” for a pending armed robbery case. His arrest followed weeks of surveillance and tracking by the VCRU operatives.

​During interrogation, the suspect reportedly confessed to his involvement in the crimes and led the police team to a local mechanic workshop. It was there that the operatives discovered a stolen white Toyota Hiace bus.

​The vehicle, which bears the inscription “Morning Flight Nigeria Limited” and registration number NSK 643 ZY, was found in the process of being vandalized. Police believe the vandals intended to sell the bus off in parts to escape detection.

​The Enugu State Commissioner of Police, CP Mamman Bitrus Giwa, has officially commended the operatives for their diligence and operational successes. He noted that the recoveries have dealt a blow to the logistics and financial chains of criminal syndicates in the state.

​CP Giwa reaffirmed the Command’s unwavering commitment to proactive policing. He assured the public that the sustained efforts to rid Enugu State of criminal elements would continue unabated under his leadership.

​While Uchenna Ezeh remains in custody, the police have launched a massive manhunt for the fleeing drug suspect, “Doc.” Investigations into both the robbery and the drug trafficking cases have commenced in earnest to identify other accomplices.

​The Command has confirmed that the arrested suspect will be arraigned in a court of competent jurisdiction as soon as the ongoing investigations are concluded.

​In his final statement, the Commissioner urged residents of Enugu to remain law-abiding and vigilant. He called for continued public support, emphasizing that credible and actionable information from citizens is vital for effective policing.

For a better society

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