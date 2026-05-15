Ekiti off-season election: INEC seeks support of media, political parties

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC has canvassed intensified efforts by political parties and the media to enhance voter participation and public confidence ahead of the June 20 governorship election in Ekiti State and subsequent polls in the country.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner in Ekiti State, Dr Bunmi Omoseyindemi, said the media and political parties remained critical stakeholders in shaping public confidence, promoting peaceful participation, discouraging misinformation, and strengthening electoral integrity.

Omoseyindemi spoke in Ado Ekiti on Thursday at a policy dialogue on the Ekiti State Governorship Election 2026 with the theme, “Safeguarding democracy and electoral participation: The role of mass media and political parties,” organised by the INEC Electoral Institute.

The REC said the actions and engagements of political parties and the media before, during and after elections “significantly influence public perception and the overall success of the electoral process.”

“INEC in Ekiti State remains committed to deepening collaboration with all stakeholders towards ensuring a peaceful, credible, inclusive and transparent election,” he said, while canvassing collaboration that would further strengthen democratic values and electoral participation in the state.

The acting Director-General of the Electoral Institute, Prof Ibrahim Sani, stressed the institute’s commitment to stakeholder collaboration aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s electoral governance.

He stated, “Democracy thrives on participation, legitimacy, accountability, inclusion, and public trust.”

Sani warned that democracy would become vulnerable to manipulation, division, apathy, and conflict without credible information and responsible political engagement.

He charged the media and political parties not to relent in discharging their responsibilities in shaping public perception and electoral outcomes.

He said, “The media remains society’s watchdog informing citizens, educating voters, facilitating debate, monitoring elections, and strengthening civic consciousness. Its influence must be exercised with professionalism, accuracy, patriotism and ethical discipline, especially in an age where digital platforms amplify misinformation, hate speech and political manipulation.

“Political parties are engines of democratic participation. Each political party must promote internal democracy, inclusion, issue-based campaigns and peaceful conduct; reject in total any form of inflammatory rhetoric, acts of vote-buying and intimidation, and the spread of falsehoods.

“Citizens, likewise, must uphold civic responsibility, lawful conduct and active engagement.”

A lecturer in the Department of Political Science, Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti, Prof Akinsola Agagu, stressed the importance of the proper discharge of the roles of political parties and the media in ensuring the integrity of elections.

Agagu urged the media to set the agenda and properly inform voters “to conscientize the people so that they can know that any wrong choice they make can be injurious to the country.”

The don cautioned the media against false reports and misinformation, warning that such could undermine the integrity of elections.

He also advised journalists to keep appropriate agencies on their toes to ensure that citizens were not disenfranchised.

Agagu further urged political parties to mobilise people for participation in the electoral process, convince voters that they had sound policies and programmes to offer, and ensure internal democracy within their ranks.

The dialogue was attended by representatives of the police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Federal Road Safety Corps, civil society organisations, the Inter-Party Advisory Committee, political parties, and media executives.

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