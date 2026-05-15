Consensus: Gov Abiodun towing dangerous political path in Ogun, APC group warns Tinubu

MICHAEL-AZEEZ OGUNSIJI, Abeokuta

A political pressure group within the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State, the Yewa Integrity Group, has raised the alarm over what it described as Governor Dapo Abiodun’s “dangerous political path,” warning that the governor’s alleged actions could trigger fresh internal crises within the party ahead of future elections.

In a letter addressed to President Bola Tinubu, the group accused Governor Abiodun of allegedly attempting to singlehandedly compile and handpick preferred candidates for National Assembly positions without adequate consultation with party stakeholders and loyal members across Ogun State.

The letter, signed by the group’s Coordinator, Gbenga Lawal, and Secretary, Rasak Oladele, appealed to President Tinubu, whom they described as the national leader of the APC, to urgently intervene in the growing tension and alleged anti-party activities threatening the unity and stability of the party in the state.

According to the group, the alleged move by the governor undermines the democratic principles of inclusiveness, fairness, consultation, and internal democracy upon which the APC was founded.

The group warned that failure to address the situation promptly could plunge the Ogun APC into avoidable divisions capable of weakening the party’s electoral chances in future polls.

The Yewa Integrity Group further expressed concern that the alleged internal wrangling could negatively affect the political future of Senator Olamilekan Yayi and other APC leaders, whom it said had continued to work tirelessly for the growth and stability of the party in Ogun State.

“Your Excellency, we are deeply worried about recent developments within the party in Ogun State, particularly the alleged moves by Governor Dapo Abiodun to singlehandedly compile and handpick preferred candidates for National Assembly positions ahead of the coming elections without adequate consultations with party stakeholders, leaders, and loyal members across the state.

“We strongly believe that such actions undermine the democratic principles upon which our great party was founded. APC has always stood for inclusiveness, fairness, consultations, and internal democracy. Any attempt to impose candidates or sideline committed party members may create avoidable divisions capable of weakening the party’s structure and electoral chances in Ogun State.

“Mr. President, we fear that the Governor is towing a dangerous political path similar to that of previous administrations whose actions created deep cracks within the party and destabilized its structure across the state. If urgent steps are not taken now, the APC in Ogun State may face serious internal crises ahead of future elections.

“We are particularly concerned that these growing divisions, if not urgently addressed, may create a major political crisis that could be detrimental to the incoming administration and political future of Senator Olamilekan Yayi, among other progressive leaders and stakeholders who have continued to work tirelessly for the growth and stability of the APC in Ogun State.

“As loyal party members and committed progressives, we are passionately appealing to you to call Governor Dapo Abiodun to order and ensure that due process, fairness, and transparency prevail in all party affairs and candidate selection processes in Ogun State,” the group said.

The group also urged the national leadership of the APC to closely monitor political developments in Ogun State to prevent actions capable of destroying the unity and collective strength of the ruling party ahead of the next general elections.

Reaffirming its loyalty to the APC and President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda, the group said its appeal was driven by a sincere desire to protect the integrity, unity, and electoral future of the party in Ogun State.

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