APC shifts House of Reps primaries to May 16, keeps other dates

CYRIL MBAH, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress, APC, has announced a shift in the date for its House of Representatives primaries election ahead of the 2027 general elections, moving it from Friday to Saturday, May 16th, 2026 without providing reasons for the action.

The decision was disclosed in a statement signed by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka.

According to the statement, the adjustment affects only the green chamber contest while other arrangements remain as earlier scheduled.

The APC made clear that all other previously announced primary election dates remain unchanged. The party urged aspirants and stakeholders to take note of the updated timetable.

Under the revised schedule, the Senate primary will hold on Monday, 18th May, 2026.

The State House of Assembly primary is slated for Wednesday, 20th May, 2026.

Governorship aspirants will test their popularity on Thursday, 21st May, 2026, while the presidential primary has been fixed for Saturday, 23rd May, 2026.

Political observers note that the change gives House of Representatives aspirants additional time to consolidate support and engage delegates across the country’s 360 federal constituencies.

The staggered schedule is expected to help the party manage logistics and ensure smoother conduct of the primaries across different levels of government.

By holding the presidential primary last, the APC appears to be maintaining its traditional sequence of concluding with the selection of its presidential candidate for the general election.

The party reiterated its commitment to conducting transparent and orderly primaries, calling on members to cooperate with the new arrangement as preparations for 2027 gather pace.

For a better society

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