APC Primaries: Tinubu urges unity, fair play

President Bola Tinubu has urged All Progressives Congress (APC) members to uphold unity, fairness and sportsmanship ahead of nationwide primaries beginning Friday.

Tinubu said this in a statement personally signed on Thursday ahead of APC primaries, starting with House of Representatives elections and ending May 25 with presidential primaries.

The President said primaries were more than candidate selection exercises, describing them as a referendum on unity, resilience and strength of the ruling APC.

According to him, the process offers members the opportunity to renew shared bonds and commitment to ideals on which the APC was founded.

“I am pleased to witness this historic moment in our party. The party we formed just yesterday is entering its fourth election cycle,” Tinubu said.

He said the APC was founded on progressive politics, consensus democracy, personal devotion, sacrifice and selflessness, sustaining it through successive election cycles.

Tinubu urged members to consolidate these ideals as the party proceeds into another round of nationwide primaries.

The President acknowledged efforts by party leaders to produce consensus candidates in line with the Electoral Act 2026 and APC constitution.

He described consensus arrangements as commendable, saying they could reduce rancour, bitterness and division among members during primaries.

He encouraged stakeholders to maximise consensus where possible for a seamless process and stronger unity ahead of the general elections.

However, he said, where consensus fails, members should approach primaries peacefully as brothers and sisters committed to party success.

“All participants in the primaries, whether contestants or voters, must keep the peace and act as sportsmen and women in the party’s interest,” he said.

The President warned against rancorous conduct and divisive politics capable of undermining democracy and party unity.

He urged winners not to gloat, while advising losers to show sportsmanship and remain committed to party’s long-term success.

“Our opponents are waiting for us to fight each other; we should disappoint them. Winners should reach out to those who did not succeed,” he said.

He urged greater inclusion of women and youths in internal electoral processes, calling them critical groups that must not be sidelined.

The President also called on police and other security agencies to remain professional and limit roles to ensuring peaceful conduct.

For a better society

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