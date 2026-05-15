Anambra Police warn against spread of unverified allegations on social media

KASIE ABONE, Onitsha

Anambra State Police Command has cautioned members of the public against the misuse of social media platforms to circulate what it described as one-sided stories, unverified allegations, and inciting content capable of undermining security agencies in the state.

In a statement issued on Thursday by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, the Command expressed concern over what it termed an emerging trend in which social media handlers record and share videos accusing police officers of misconduct without first verifying the facts or reporting through official channels.

According to the Command, while citizens have the constitutional right to seek redress and express grievances, the deliberate spread of misleading or unverified narratives capable of creating tension, disrupting security operations, and eroding public confidence in security institutions remains condemnable.

The Police reaffirmed its commitment to professionalism, accountability, and respect for human rights, stressing that several complaint and redress mechanisms have been put in place by the Nigeria Police Force to handle allegations involving police personnel.

Residents were encouraged to channel complaints through the Complaint Response Unit (CRU), the Police Public Relations Department, and other designated official channels for prompt investigation and necessary action.

The Command provided the following contact lines for complaints and emergency communication:

Command Control Room – 07039194332

OC X Squad – 07015949305

PPRO – 08039334002

Officer in Charge, Anti-Cult/VCRU – 07030679375

Rapid Response Squad – 07058040015

Complaint Response Unit – 08069262121

The Police further warned that the use of social media to spread false information, incite hatred, or obstruct lawful security duties could attract legal consequences.

The statement added that the Command would continue collaborating with other security agencies and community stakeholders to improve public safety, maintain law and order, and strengthen public trust through transparent and community-oriented policing.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2