Adegbite congratulates NCPC Federal Commissioner on induction into Knighthood of St Christopher

CHIDIMMA UCHEGBU, Abuja

The Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Bishop Prof. Stephen Adegbite, has congratulated the Federal Commissioner representing the South-South Zone on the NCPC Board, Sir Prince Weli Wosu, on his induction into the Knighthood of St. Christopher.

Speaking through the Federal Commissioner representing the South-East Zone, Chief Clement Nweke, Bishop Adegbite described Sir Wosu as a worthy servant of God who has contributed immensely to the propagation of the gospel.

He stated that Sir Wosu’s induction into the Knighthood of St. Christopher by the Anglican Church of Nigeria in Port Harcourt is a testament to his commitment to the Church and to humanity.

In a statement signed by the Director, Media and Public Relations, Celestine Toruka, Bishop Adegbite added that the new Knight of St. Christopher has left an indelible mark on the NCPC Board. He noted that, given Sir Wosu’s pedigree as a technocrat and administrator, he has lived an exemplary life worthy of emulation.

“The recognition by the Church will spur Sir Wosu to offer more service to the Church and the people of God, and will enable him to continue defending the Christian faith,” the NCPC boss said.

The induction ceremony took place on May 9, 2026, at the Anglican Church in the Garden City of Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The investiture attracted high-profile personalities, friends, and well-wishers who gathered to celebrate the honoree’s achievement in the Anglican Church.

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