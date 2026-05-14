You must distinguish yourselves, Gov Oborevwori tells newly sworn-in Permanent Secretaries

BARRY AGBANIGBI, Asaba

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, has charged the newly sworn-in Permanent Secretaries in the state civil service to uphold professionalism, integrity, and accountability in the discharge of their duties.

The governor spoke during their swearing-in at the Unity Hall, Government House, Asaba.

He said the appointments were made to fill existing vacancies and were based strictly on merit, seniority, professionalism, and service records.

Oborevwori stated that the newly appointed officials emerged from a pool of competent candidates.

He added that every local government area in Delta State now has representation through a Permanent Secretary in the state civil service.

According to him, the development reflects his administration’s commitment to inclusive governance, fairness, and equal opportunities in public service appointments.

The governor explained that the appointments were also in line with Section 208(4) of the 1999 Constitution, which provides that such appointments should reflect the diversity of the people within the state and promote a sense of belonging.

He assured civil servants that more qualified officers would continue to be appointed as vacancies arise, stressing that competence, integrity, ethical conduct, and professionalism would remain the key criteria.

Oborevwori also disclosed that his administration recently approved the promotion of several deserving officers as part of efforts to improve the welfare and career progression of civil servants across the state.

Addressing the appointees, the governor described their elevation as a reward for years of dedication, sacrifice, and hard work, but cautioned that the appointments came with greater responsibilities.

“The reward for hard work is more work,” he said, urging them to demonstrate discipline, dynamism, integrity, and commitment in the discharge of their duties.

He warned that Permanent Secretaries, as accounting officers of their ministries, would be held accountable for lapses in service delivery.

He urged them to work closely with commissioners to ensure the effective implementation of government programmes.

The governor reaffirmed the importance of the civil service, describing it as the engine room of government and public administration.

Oborevwori also announced a new policy requiring any officer to spend at least six months in the Office of the Head of Service as a Permanent Secretary before being appointed Head of Service.

He noted that the policy would strengthen administrative experience and human resource management within the civil service.

The newly sworn-in Permanent Secretaries include Dr. Yinkore Paul, Dr. Okwunze Chukwuemeka, Amadubogha Peters, Nkenchor Onyeisi, Akambe Henry, Engr. Aghagba Solomon, Ogbugo Victor Chike, Ighoyota Rocky, Itawansa Augustine, Onobraekpeyan Edwin, and Nkemachor Lucky.

Responding on behalf of the appointees, Dr. Paul Yinkore thanked the governor for the appointments and pledged their commitment to supporting the administration’s “Renewed Hope for More Agenda.

For a better society

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