Wike slams ‘Political 419’ over alleged PDP-APM alliance, blames Makinde for spreading falsehood

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Barr Nyesom Wike on Thursday brushed off reports of a supposed partnership between the Peoples Democratic Party and the Allied Peoples Movement, calling the story a “Political 419” scam.

Speaking to reporters while inspecting road construction in Gomani-Yangoje, Kwali Area Council, Abuja, Wike accused Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde of misleading the public with claims that PDP had teamed up with APM for the 2027 elections.

“When I call people fraudulent, some think I’m joking. This is exactly the kind of 419 I mean,” Wike said.

He stressed that neither the PDP leadership nor the Independent National Electoral Commission had any knowledge of such a deal.

“There is no coalition between the PDP and the Allied Peoples Movement, or any other party for that matter. INEC is aware that no PDP-APM alliance exists,” he stated.

Wike pointed to the party’s ongoing internal processes, including candidate screenings, as proof that the PDP was operating independently and had not entered any coalition.

“The PDP has already put forward a presidential candidate. Wait and see whose name goes to INEC, then you’ll know if there’s anything like a PDP-APM arrangement,” he added.

The minister alleged that Makinde’s real motive was to use APM to push his own presidential bid.

“What’s actually happening is that Seyi Makinde has moved to APM to chase his presidential ambition, which is already going nowhere,” Wike claimed.

He also said Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed had never mentioned any PDP-APM alliance, arguing the story was simply made up.

“It’s unfortunate. We know this has been his plan all along, but he won’t get the PDP ticket,” Wike said.

On comments attributed to the Rivers State governor about Wike’s ties to the All Progressives Congress, the minister pushed back.

“Pity for what? Why talk about problems when the man himself hasn’t said he has any? He’s told you he’s still in APC. So what’s the issue?” he asked.

Wike added that any issues around the governor’s position in APC were for that party to handle internally.

“Ask me about PDP and I’ll respond. It’s not my place to speak on what’s happening in another party. If there’s a problem there, it’s their internal matter,” he concluded.

Wike expressed satisfaction with the ongoing road project linking Gomani to Yangoji in Abuja, saying the development aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s directive to spread infrastructure beyond city centres and open up satellite communities under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

The Minister said, the Tinubu administration deliberately prioritised rural and satellite town development to curb rural-urban migration and improve connectivity across the FCT.

According to him, the road project forms part of a broader infrastructure drive that began with the A2-Pai road, which was inaugurated by President Tinubu during his second year in office.

“Remember that when we came on board, one of the directives of Mr. President is that we should not concentrate development, we should not concentrate provision of infrastructure just only in the cities. We must open up all the satellite towns in order to discourage rural-urban migration,” Wike said.

He explained that the ongoing 13-kilometre Gomani-Yangoji road project was awarded to Zeberced Construction Company, the same contractor that handled the A2-Pai road.

The minister noted that work on the project had reached an advanced stage, with the bridge already launched and drainage works nearing completion.

“From what we’ve seen, you can attest to the fact that we are very much encouraged. Luckily, the bridge had been launched, which we are standing on, the drainages have been done, optimized in 90 to 95 per cent. They are now building the streetlight pillars,” he stated.

Wike disclosed that the road would be among projects scheduled for inauguration during activities marking President Tinubu’s third anniversary in office this June.

He commended Zeberced Construction Company for delivering quality work and adhering to agreed timelines.

“I commend, as usual, the contractor, Zeberced, not only for providing quality jobs, but also keeping to the timeline, making promises that we will inaugurate this road this June. I’m happy,” he said.

The minister also praised the management and staff of the company for their commitment to ensuring the completion of the project.

He added that the President would be pleased to see infrastructure extending to underserved communities across the territory.

“I believe that when Mr. President comes here, it will be a thing of joy for him to see that development is passing through all the satellite towns,” Wike added.

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