Wike dismisses criticisms over his visit to APC chairman, Yilwatda

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory Administration, Barr. Nyesom Wike has dismissed speculation surrounding his recent meeting with the APC National Chairman, saying he is unbothered by public perception and focused solely on delivering results for residents.

Wike made the remarks on Thursday while speaking to journalists during an inspection tour of ongoing road projects across Abuja.

On Meeting with APC Chairman: “It’s Their Headache”. Wike pushed back against insinuations, framing it as a normal act of association.

“That is their business. Whatever they think is their business, it’s their headache,” he said.

He cited a similar instance when the former chairman of the Labour Party visited him at home, questioning why such meetings generate controversy only when they involve the APC.

“I don’t play politics of enmity. I don’t do that,” Wike said. “If the National Party chairman of APC, who was trying to see me several times and couldn’t see me, said okay let me go and see him in his house, it’s their business.”

The Minister stressed that his priority was performance, not public opinion.

“What’s important to me is what I’m doing for my people, the job that is assigned to me to do. It is not about what somebody on the road is thinking or their perception. That’s not my business. My business is, are you doing what is right? Are you carrying out your duties dutifully? And once I’m satisfied and my appointor is satisfied, I don’t give a damn.”

On Privacy and Political Association

When pressed on why details of the meeting were not disclosed, Wike defended his right to private interactions.

“Did I go there for any meeting? I mean, why would I tell you about my private life? If I come to visit you to have a drink with you, will I tell the whole world that I’m going there to have a drink with you? Who has ever told me when they go for their own drink?” he asked.

He argued that politics should not preclude normal social and professional relationships.

“So if I see any APC person on the road, I shouldn’t talk to the person? Or if any PDP person is seen by an APC person, the APC should not relate to the person simply because we are playing politics?”

Wike reminded reporters that the APC Chairman was once a minister and a former colleague.

“Don’t also forget that he was a minister. We were all colleagues before he left for the chairmanship of APC. So what I should do if I see him, I will hide? And if he sees me, he should run away so that people will not say something?”

He concluded that his focus remained on delivering results as FCT Minister.

“People should continue to say whatever they want to say. What is important is what I am doing, whether I have achieved results or whether I haven’t achieved results. I am a minister, so many people come to my office for one thing or another. And if he has come so many times and he couldn’t get me, I say okay, don’t bother. I will come and see you. Let me hear what you want to say. What’s wrong with that?”

The Minister expressed satisfaction with the quality and pace of work on three major projects earmarked for inauguration during President Bola Tinubu’s third year anniversary.

At Karu, Wike commended local contractor Abdul Val for delivering quality work, noting it was the second time the company was handling a major project under his watch.

“This is the second time, if you remember, at Ushafa, which was commissioned last year by the president through the vice president. It was also carried out by Abdul Val, and they are also doing the one in Karu now,” he said.

He described the Karu road as one of the projects slated for inauguration during the anniversary celebrations.

On the Apo-Karshi road, handled by SCC, Wike said that while it was not among the roads to be inaugurated, it remained critical due to public demand. He expressed confidence it would be completed before the end of the year.

At Gbazango, popularly called Arab Road in Kubwa, the Minister praised contractor Zeberced for keeping to schedule and maintaining quality.

He recalled that the same company executed the A2 to Pai road commissioned by the President last year and is currently working on the Goma-Mr to Yangoji road, also set for inauguration during the anniversary.

“You can see the quality of work. You can see how happy the residents here are, seeing us coming here. Without an invitation, they took time to really appreciate that, yes, indeed, they can see governance in action,” Wike said.

He added that the FCTA would mark the President’s third year in office with a series of project inaugurations.

“I’m very happy. I think it will be full of activities, this third year anniversary of Mr. President,” he stated.”

The project inspection comes ahead of a wave of commissionings planned to mark President Tinubu’s third year in office.

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