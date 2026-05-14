Tinubu, Kagame agree to deepen bilateral relations

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and President Paul Kagame have resolved to activate mechanisms to deepen bilateral relations between Nigeria and Rwanda.

Upon arrival in Kigali, Rwanda, for the Africa CEO Forum, President Bola Tinubu met with Kagame at the Urugwiro Presidential Villa.

Both leaders emphasised the importance of reviving the Joint Permanent Ministerial Commission (JPMC), originally signed by both countries in 2021, as a vital platform for advancing their shared objectives. They further agreed that Nigeria should host the next meeting of the Commission.

In reviewing consular matters, President Tinubu stated that Nigeria will seriously consider reciprocating Rwanda’s 30-day visa-free status for Nigerians in the spirit of Pan-Africanism.

The two presidents also discussed the activation of pending Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) in areas of tourism, Illicit Drugs, and anti-corruption—underscoring President Tinubu’s commitment to inter-African integration, mutual respect, and shared prosperity.

Presidents Tinubu and Kagame exchanged ideas towards operationalising the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) between the two countries. The two leaders have remained steadfast in their support for this agreement.

Nigeria, which last year established an air cargo corridor with Uganda Airways, is now in discussions with RwandAir to facilitate greater export opportunities for Nigerian businesses across the continent.

The Africa CEO meeting begins today, according to a statement by the presidential spokesman.

Bayo Onanuga.

For a better society

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