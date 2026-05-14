27 C
Lagos
May 14, 2026
Trending now

Lagos gives over N500m to 4,394 students as bursary, scholarship awards

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, MAY 14, 2026

Pope, Gov Nwifuru mourn Bishop Chukwu, say his death great loss to…

FG to train 6,000 energy professionals

Police kill 2 kidnappers who abducted CMD, rescue 4 victims in Anambra

As political horse trading continues, ADC shifts nomination, screening dates

Tinubu, Kagame agree to deepen bilateral relations

FG fixes June 17 for digital switch over for broadcasting industry

Nigeria strikes deal with Morocco to advance $26bn trans-Atlantic gas pipeline project

2027: Fubara dares Wike, says “l ‘m still in APC”

Champion Newspapers LTD
Latest news

Tinubu, Kagame agree to deepen bilateral relations

by Peter Anayo077

 

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and President Paul Kagame have resolved to activate mechanisms to deepen bilateral relations between Nigeria and Rwanda.

Upon arrival in Kigali, Rwanda, for the Africa CEO Forum, President Bola Tinubu met with Kagame at the Urugwiro Presidential Villa.

Both leaders emphasised the importance of reviving the Joint Permanent Ministerial Commission (JPMC), originally signed by both countries in 2021, as a vital platform for advancing their shared objectives. They further agreed that Nigeria should host the next meeting of the Commission.

In reviewing consular matters, President Tinubu stated that Nigeria will seriously consider reciprocating Rwanda’s 30-day visa-free status for Nigerians in the spirit of Pan-Africanism.

The two presidents also discussed the activation of pending Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) in areas of tourism, Illicit Drugs, and anti-corruption—underscoring President Tinubu’s commitment to inter-African integration, mutual respect, and shared prosperity.

Presidents Tinubu and Kagame exchanged ideas towards operationalising the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) between the two countries. The two leaders have remained steadfast in their support for this agreement.

Nigeria, which last year established an air cargo corridor with Uganda Airways, is now in discussions with RwandAir to facilitate greater export opportunities for Nigerian businesses across the continent.

The Africa CEO meeting begins today, according to a statement by the presidential spokesman.
Bayo Onanuga.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Share to WhatsApp WhatsApp Business Facebook X Email

Related posts

ESN has no legal backing, DSS tells court

Peter Anayo

Adopt data-driven solutions to workplace safety, Faleye Charges Employers.

Editor

French Govt assures of more support after weeks of special training for NDLEA officers

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO
hacklinkJojobet Girişivermectin tabletStarzbetStarzbetStarzbetmeritbetbetsmoveCasibom GirişholiganbetjojobetmeritbetbetsmoveMeritbet güncel girişJojobet GirişbetraHoliganbetkavbetgalabet girişHoliganbetJojobetJojobetHoliganbetJojobet GirişJojobet GirişCasibomHoliganbet