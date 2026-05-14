Soludo submits two additional commissioner nominees to Assembly

PAMELA EBOH, Awka

Anambra State Governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, has submitted two additional commissioner-nominees to the Anambra State House of Assembly for screening and confirmation.

The latest submission on Wednesday is the second batch of commissioner nominees forwarded by the governor to the House, which brings the total number of nominees so far to 20.

A statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant on Media to the Speaker of the Anambra State House of Assembly, Franklin Osakwe, said that the Speaker, Hon. Somtochukwu Nkem Udeze, formally received the second batch of nominees from Governor Soludo during plenary on Wednesday.

He disclosed that the House has already screened the first batch of nominees and is set to confirm them in line with legislative procedures.

The statement partly read, “In keeping with the tradition and standing rules of the House, the Speaker referred the names of the nominees to the House Committee on Screening and Election Matters for further legislative action.”

The new nominees include Arc. Henry Arinze, Commissioner-designate for Housing, and Mr. Nonso Chukwuemeka Ebonwu, Commissioner-designate for Commerce.

Also nominated was Dr. Ezeaka Augustine Uwaeme as Executive Secretary of the Anambra State Health Insurance Agency (ASHIA).

Recall that Governor Soludo had earlier unveiled the first batch of 18 cabinet nominees and assured Ndi Anambra that additional appointments would follow shortly as part of efforts to strengthen governance and service delivery across the state.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2