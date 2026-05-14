Pope, Gov Nwifuru mourn Bishop Chukwu, say his death great loss to humanity

JACOB OGODO, Abakaliki

The representative of Pope Leo XIV to Nigeria, Archbishop Michael Francis Cotttty, has expressed deep sorrow over the death of Bishop Peter Nworie Chukwu of Abakaliki, describing his passing as a great loss to humanity.

In his condolence message during the funeral mass at st Theresa Cathedral, Abakaliki, Archbishop Crotty said that his death was a moment of national reflection on the values he embodied.

The Pope said the years of the episcopal ministry of Chukwu were marked by pastoral outreach, formation of laity in the social doctrine of the church and strengthening of diocesan institutions.

He said he was touched by the passing of the late bishop and prayed God to repose his soul.

In his homily, the Catholic Archbishop of Owerri Ecclesiastical province, Luscious Ugorj, described Chukwu as a shepherd that was very close to his flock who left no one in doubt that he was a bishop with a listening ear and a heart that beats for his flock.

He further described the late bishop as impatic pastor who made the joy and hope, the grief and anguish of his flock his own joy and hope, grief and anguish.

“To his work, bishop Chukwu brought intelligence and wisdom, the spirit of enterprise and resourcefulness as well as his gifts of gentleness and good humour, a tireless prophetic voice, a strong voice of the voiceless, and active crusader for social justice.

“Bishop Chukwu also brought to his ministry courage, always fearlessly speaking truth to power in condemnation of social injustice, greed and graft.

“Above and beyond, he brought to his ministry faith and love, humility and commitment, he lived truth to his motto-“I’m totally yours” which is an expression of Marian spirituality and resolve to serve God and his flock with total dedication.

“The spirit of total dedication was a driving force of his entire pastoral ministry as a bishop”, he stated.

In his tribute, the President of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria (CBCN), Most Rev. Mathew Man-Oso Ndagoso, described Chukwu, who until his death was Assistant Secretary of the Conference, as a true servant who embraced his pastoral duties with an extraordinary blend of humility, courage and unwavering faith.

He said within the Catholic Bishops’Conference of Nigeria, the late bishop was a cherished voice of wisdom and fraternal charity, which led to his election as the Assistant Secretary of the Conference.

Ndagoso said the Conference will miss Chukwu’s gentility, patience and timely words of encouragement.

” He never sought the spotlight but his quiet, calm competence and spirituality made him a pillar amongst us .The conference has indeed lost a faithful collaborator”, he stated.

In his own tribute, Governor Francis Nwifuru lamented that Chukwu died when the state and Nigeria urgently yearn for leaders of his moral stature, spiritual depth and fearless disposition and a time when society battles erosion of value and morals, insecurity, economic uncertainties and weakening value systems.

He said the late bishop represented icon of hope, integrity and moral rebirth and that his departure was very painful and difficult to comprehend.

Nwifuru said “Bishop Chukwu lived not for comfort, but for conviction. I say this because he was one of those rare servants of God whose voices echoed beyond the altar into the conscience of society.

“Our late Bishop stood for truth even when truth became unpopular. He defended justice even when injustice appeared powerful. And he remained courageous even when fear had become fashionable. The late Bishop was also a stickler for excellence and discipline.

“He never pretended to be neutral where morality and societal conscience were concerned, but carried the burden of spiritual leadership with uncommon sincerity and discharged his episcopal responsibilities with conviction, intellectual versatility, charisma and candour.

“In an era where many leaders have chosen silence in the face of moral decline and social uncertainties, our late Bishop Chukwu chose the difficult path of truth. He reminded us that the Church must never surrender its prophetic voice and that leadership must always be anchored on justice, accountability and the fear of God.

“Today, as we commit his remains to Mother Earth, one painful question echoes in our hearts: why did death strike at a time when Ebonyi State and Nigeria urgently yearn for leaders of his moral stature, spiritual depth and fearless disposition?

“At a time when society battles erosion of value and morals, insecurity, economic uncertainties and weakening value systems, our Bishop represented an icon of hope, integrity and moral rebirth. His departure at this critical period is painful and difficult to comprehend.

“Yet, as Christians, we are comforted by the eternal promises of God. Apostle Paul through The Holy Scriptures, reminds us in the book of 2 Timothy 4:7: “I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith_.”

“Without doubt, the late Bishop fought the good fight of faith. He served God with sincerity. He defended the weak. He strengthened the hopeless. He preached Christ with courage and dedicated his earthly journey to the advancement of God’s kingdom

“His episcopacy witnessed spiritual revival, expansion of evangelism, strengthening of Catholic institutions and deepening of moral consciousness within our dear Ebonyi State. He was not merely a preacher on the pulpit, but a shepherd among his flock, a father to the vulnerable and a moral compass to leaders”.

The late Chukwu died on Friday, 10th April, 2026, due to a health-related issue at 60.

Chukwu was born on November 5, 1965 in Ededeagu Umuezekohoha, Ezza North Local Government Area of the state.

After attending the Seat of Wisdom Seminary in Owerri, where he completed his philosophical studies (1985-1989), he completed his theological studies (1990-1993) at the Bigard Memorial Major Seminary in Enugu.

Subsequently, he studied at the Franciscan University of Steubenville in Ohio (2000-2001) and at Marquette University in Milwaukee, in the United States of America (USA), obtaining a Doctorate in Philosophy (2002-2007). He was ordained a priest on 3 July 1993, incardinating himself in the Diocese of Abakaliki.

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