Police officer threatens to sanction erring personnel

PHIL OKOSE, Onitsha

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Temitope Fasugba, in charge of Onitsha Police Area Command, Anambra state, has warned personnel that he will not compromise any criminal matters, sating any offender will face the wrath of the law to serve as a deterrent to others.

Sounding the note of warning during his familiarization visit to Okpoko Police station, Fasugba expressed satisfaction with sister security operatives that include, Udo Ga Achi, adding that they have assisted the command in no small measure towards improving on the security architecture of the area.

On the issue of having more women police than men in Okpoko as complained by the DPO of Okpoko Police station, Okafor Austin kenechi, (SP), Fasugba assured that the matter will be looked into but reminded the DPO of gender equality.

According to Fasugba, “They say what a man can do, a woman can do it better, that is why I spoke about police recruitment, encourage your wards to join the force, so that they can come in and assist us very well,” he pleaded to parents.

On the security gates mounted in Okpoko, he said, it is a welcome development to checkmate crimes and criminality but advised that security personnel be deployed to them in case of a midnight emergency like a pregnant woman in labour rushing to the hospital.

According to him, since there could be an emergency that would warrant people to run out of the house and seek help from the police and the gates are locked and nobody manning them, it means that the thing that was done to be an advantage will turn to negativity.

He advised them to ensure that those gates are all manned stating that the DPO is always ready to attend to their needs and ensure justice is done to the people

“The DPO will attend to you and make sure your cases are treated well and at any point in time, call me and when calling, you should ensure you are calling genuinely, not because you are having any personal problem with any police officer or civilian or you want to cause problem to anybody,” he said

On synergy with the law enforcement agencies like Operation Clean and Healthy Anambra, Ocha Brigade, SASA, ARTMA, the Area Commander reiterated that the police is the mother of all security agents.

To buttress his point, he disclosed that any security agencies created by the state government, their actions will be supervised by police so that they operate according to the law.

“It is because the vigilante groups are in synergy with the police if not they will not be here, also they are here to hear just as it is spoken now.

“I am also calling on them that they should not go beyond the law, the law is no respecter of any persons, so we will encourage the synergy to go on and on, we will be having meetings with the leadership of these agencies we have spoken about, so that we can render service to the members of the community.”

Earlier in his welcome address, the Divisional Police Officer Okpoko, SP Okafor Kenechi stated that he is welcoming the Area commander on his third missionary journey to Anambra State.

He stated that Okpoko is among the communities in Anambra state with approximately 600.000 population.

According to Okafor, “The presence of the markets and industries in the area exposes the area to criminal activities that include, touts who masquerade as revenue enforcement agents, adding that their activities sometimes lead to traffic congestions, and fighting among the revenue agents who parade the streets with all manners of aprons and jackets.

“The most worrisome is the rate at which they act during the enforcement exercise, causing road accidents and crashes which include the fatal motor/tricycle accident that occured on 1st May at Triangle junction by bear Relief Market which claimed two lives and left many seriously injured,” he revealed.

He mentioned the major security challenges as touting, affray, thuggery, phone snatching, pick pockets, frauds(4I9), rape, cultism, among others

“With the collaboration and cooperation of the community Udogachi , these criminals are always on check.The Okpoko Divisional Headquarter has two serviceable patrol vehicles which are used for effective patrol on 24 hours basis.

“It will be worthy to inform you sir that the markets and community have effective local security men,(Udogachi-Agunechemba)who ensure that their local community areas where they are covering have water tight security coverage.

“Lack of manpower, the division is under staffed wherein the strength of women police is more than the male of this division,” DPO further revealed.

Speaking, the President General of Okpoko community, Chief Ezeokafor Charles stated that they are working on the challenges being listed by the DPO.

He pleaded for the assistance of the Area Commander, adding that they need more male officers that will work with them, and prayed God to bless and guide the Area Commander

Chief Ndubuisi Ochiogu, President General, PG, Ogbaru Relief (Main) Market, stated that the Area Commander has been here in Anambra state before and believes his good work made him to return to Onitsha again

Ochiogu noted that anybody that wants to prosper knows what to do for him to prosper, stating that, “I believe that anybody that has reached to the level of Assistant Commissioner of Police, knows what to do to become the Commissioner of Police.

He called for synergy between the Police and Anambra state government to make the state a better place to live in.

The PG, Ogboafele market, High Chief Ononye Innocent, expressed optimism that the Area Commander will perform excellently as he is familiar with Onitsha terrain and married from Igbo.

He added that already he has commenced duty in ernest as a crime buster adding that with the synergy of both the Okpoko DPO and that of Area Commander, crimes in Okpoko will be drastically reduced.

Speaking, former chairman of Ogbaru Relief (main), market, High Chief Victor Nwawuzie, (Akirika)expressed optimism that the Area Commander will perform well having known the terrain.

He added that the Okpoko DPO has a listening ear and pleaded to residents to embrace the police for crime prevention especially in a commercial area like Onitsha and environs.

Mr Chukwuma Emmanuel Akika, Chairman Ogbo Yoruba, Native/Religious Materials section, commended Area Commander for the visit saying that the DPO is doing great in discharging his duties.

He added that it is his reason for coming to join the DPO to welcome the Area Commander who is an in-law to Ndi Anambra.

He described him as a peacemaker and advised the police to be up and doing by putting in more effort in the discharge of their duties.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2