Police kill 2 kidnappers who abducted CMD, rescue 4 victims in Anambra

PHIL OKOSE, Onitsha

Following a fierce gun battle, the Anambra State Commissioner of Police, CP Ikioye Orutugu has revealed that two abductors of Chief Medical Director of Crown hospital, Nkpor, Dr Edwin Emegoakor, were neutralized

The police boss made the disclosure on Wednesday at a press briefing in Awka, State capital.

The exercise took place at the den of the abductors in Obosi, and four kidnapped victims were rescued.

He said the operation was carried out three days after the victims were abducted, following an intense tactical operation against the armed kidnapping gang.

“During the operation, the operatives neutralized two armed suspects and recovered one locally made pistol, 100 GPMG ammunition, 23 expended ammunition, and three vehicles that included one sliver RX 350 Lexus, belonging to one of the rescued victims and others allegedly stolen, but used by the gang for operations.

“Regrettably, the Command recorded one fatal injury to a Police personnel during the exchange of gunfire. The officer paid the supreme sacrifice in active service to the nation. The Command honours his courage, gallantry, and dedication to duty, as well thanks the State Government on the promise to take care of the late Officer’s family and hospital expenses of the two other injured officers currently responding to medical treatment.

“The Operatives have also cordoned off the building where the victims were rescued in view of the reaction of the people in the area who attempted to burn it down,” he further added.

Orutugu revealed that in continuation of the ongoing security offensives across criminal flashpoints, the Command carried out strategic clearance operations on 7th May 2026 in Owerre-Ezukala, Orumba South Local Government Area.

“Recall that the camp was earlier destroyed by a Joint Security Team. Before the confession, one Nnamdi Nkemdilim Ogbonna, male, aged 37 years, allegedly one of the top commanders of the proscribed secessionists group, is in custody as well as intelligence received over time points on how some escaped gang members were attempting to regroup.

“The Offensive operation led to the recovery of one General Purpose Machine Gun (GPMG) with about 2,000 rounds of live chain ammunition, Two fabricated rocket launchers with 25 propellers, Ten locally made Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), one locally made Beretta pistol, two pump-action guns, Three hand grenades, Ten rounds of K2 live ammunition, one gas cylinder and one black Ecolac box.

“The operatives also dislodged the armed criminals and sustained operational dominance in the area to prevent any regrouping,” he disclosed.

Orutugu said also that, “In a similar development, Operatives of the Command acting on credible information of an arrested suspect, one Favour Izunna, a.k.a. Njoku, aged 22 years, allegedly a member of a dreaded cult group known as the Vikings Confraternity, led to the recovery of One pump-action gun, Seven (7) live cartridges, One locally made Beretta pistol and Five (5) rounds of 7.5mm live ammunition.

“The suspect also confessed to to be one of the executioners of the dreaded cult groups and have led as well as participated in many killings, including victims identified as: Emeka Chukwuka (male) and Chinelo Onyeka (female), among others in Obosi and its environs.

“Efforts are ongoing to arrest other fleeing gang members and dismantle the criminal network associated with the suspect.

“The Command has also secured the remand of five suspects at the Correctional Centre over various cases involving sexual offences and child abuse in Awka.

“Among the suspects is a father alleged to have engaged in an unlawful sexual relationship with his biological daughter in Oko alongside other suspects linked to child abuse and related offences.

“The Command views crimes against children and vulnerable persons as grave violations and assures the public that all cases involving sexual abuse, violence against children, and related offences will be thoroughly investigated and diligently prosecuted in accordance with the law.

Also in another breakthrough he revealed the Command arrested a female suspect, Chinazo Winners Anyasirikwu over alleged child trafficking activities in Aguata Local Government Area.

“Following the operation, Police Operatives successfully rescued twelve children between the ages of 1- 20 years of seven girls and five boys believed to be victims of child stealing and trafficking.

“The children have been placed under protective care while investigations continue to uncover the full network and possible collaborators connected to the criminal act.

“The Command remains committed to protecting children and dismantling all forms of human trafficking and exploitation within the State,” he assured.

He paid glowing tribute to the Inspector- General of Police, Tunde Disu, for encouraging the command to make Anambra State a place to live in and also lauded the state government, sister security agencies, community leaders, and the good people of the State for their cooperation and partnership in the fight against crime.

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