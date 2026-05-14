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Politics

PDP-APM unity rally at Mapo Hall Ibadan commences today

by Peter Anayo081

 

CHINWE ODITA, Assistant Political Editor

 

The PDP -APM rally billed to take off today, Thursday, May 14, 2026, started at 10 am at Ibadan.

The rally, which is aimed at forging genuine partnerships under the leadership of Seyi Makinde, the Oyo State Governor, started with the arrival of party members from Lagos led by Prince Laja Adeoye, the APM gubernatorial aspirant for Lagos State.

“This is more than a rally. It is a bold convergence of visionaries, leaders and members from various political Associations and parties who have come together in the spirit of unity, patriotism and shared purpose, to rescue our nation from mis-governance of the ruling APC,” Laja said.

According to him, APC has long subjected Nigerians to hardship and hunger and it was time for “opposition to set aside partisan differences and focus on what truly matters- building a stronger, more prosperous and inclusive Nigeria through a purposeful alliance in the best interest of all Nigerians.”

Insisting that the wind of positive change is blowing, Laja enjoined all to seize the moment to write a new chapter in our nation’s story, one defined by progress, justice and shared prosperity.

 

For a better society

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