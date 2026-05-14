Oyo 2027: Six APC Governorship Aspirants accuse Alli of manipulation, staged endorsement

…petition Pres. Tinubu that the imposition threatens APC’s electoral chances

Six governorship aspirants of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State have accused Senator Sharafadeen Alli (Oyo South) and other unnamed contenders of orchestrating manipulations and maneuvering to secure the party’s ticket.

In an open letter to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the aspirants called for the President’s immediate intervention to prevent the alleged imposition of a candidate ahead of the 2027 governorship primary election.

In the petition dated May 13, 2026, the aspirants warned that attempts by certain party stakeholders to manipulate the selection process could jeopardize the unity and electoral prospects of the APC in the state.

The signatories to the petition include the former Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Rauf Aderemi Olaniyan; Adewale Kolapo Kareem; Musbau Asatola Asanike; Akeem Agbaje; Oyedele Hakeem Alao; and Ololade Usman Bakare.

The aspirants specifically alleged that Alli is using staged endorsements and rented crowds to create a deceptive impression of grassroots support.

“These aspirants have resorted to renting crowds to create a false impression of grassroots backing, aimed solely at placating the party leadership,” the letter stated.

The aspirants further alleged that gatherings of unsuspecting stakeholders are being convened to force a consensus adoption, despite a lack of genuine credibility or acceptance among the party’s rank and file.

The petition comes amid a surge of activity within the Oyo APC. Recently, Senator Sharafadeen Alli officially declared his intention to contest the 2027 governorship race, pledging to run an inclusive and party-driven administration. His declaration has been met with both support and, as evidenced by this petition, stiff resistance from fellow contenders who fear the process is being skewed in his favor.

Adding to the tension is the high-profile return of Chief Adebayo Adelabu, the Minister of Power. Adelabu, who contested the 2023 election under the Accord Party after a fallout with the APC, has officially declared his return to the APC fold to seek the governorship ticket once more. His re-entry is seen as a major shift in the state’s political landscape, further intensifying the struggle for the party’s top prize.

The aggrieved petitioners argued that a repeat of candidate imposition which they blame for the APC’s defeat in the 2023 Oyo governorship election would once again divide the party and weaken its chances against the incumbent opposition.

They appealed to President Tinubu to summon all governorship hopefuls and provide clear directives for a transparent and inclusive primary.

The letter emphasized that any consensus arrangement must be based on fairness and merit rather than the influence of a few powerful actors.

The petitioners further warned that a failure to ensure a level playing field could lead to mass apathy, defections, and a deeper internal crisis.

They maintained that only a credible process would preserve party unity and allow the APC to reclaim power in Oyo State in 2027.