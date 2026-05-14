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Okpepholo celebrates ex-Governor Lucky Igbinedion at 69

by Peter Anayo061

 

CHRIS AKHABUE, Edo

 

Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has congratulated former Governor, Chief Lucky Igbinedion, on his 69th birthday, describing him as an important figure in the political and democratic history of Edo State.

In a press release made available to the press on Wednesday through the office of the Chief Press Secretary, Governor Okpebholo praised Chief Igbinedion for his years of service to the state and his contributions during Nigeria’s return to democratic rule.

“On behalf of the government and people of Edo State, I congratulate our former governor, Chief Lucky Nosakhare Igbinedion, on the occasion of his 69th birthday,” the governor said.

Chief Igbinedion served as Governor of Edo State from 1999 to 2007 and was the first civilian governor of the state in the Fourth Republic.

Governor Okpebholo said the Igbinedion administration made notable contributions in education, infrastructure, economic development, and governance.

“During his time in office, the Edo State Polytechnic, Usen, was established to promote technical and vocational education. His administration also embarked on road projects and housing developments in Benin City, including estates for civil servants and security personnel,” he said.

Chief Igbinedion also served as Chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum, where he worked with other governors on national and regional issues.

Governor Okpebholo noted that Edo State continues to benefit from the contributions of its past leaders.

“Today, we honour Chief Lucky Igbinedion as a former governor and a proud Edo son who dedicated years to public service. We wish him good health, long life, and continued relevance,” the governor added.

The governor also prayed for continued strength and wellbeing for the former governor and his family.

 

For a better society

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