Leadway Assurance forges partnership with FRSC to reward safety-compliant motorists through ‘Arrive Alive campaign’

(L–R) Team Lead, Reinsurance, Specialty Risk & Global Client Services, Leadway Assurance, Lawal Bello; Acting Chairman, Kosofe Branch B/PRO, Biode Motor Park, Ojota, Comrade Adewale Olawale; Lagos Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Corps Commander Kehinde Ganiyu Hamzat; and Head, Technical Risk Management, Leadway Assurance, Otuyemi Olatunde, at the Arrive Alive road safety sensitisation initiative organised by Leadway Assurance in partnership with FRSC at Biode Motor Park, Ojota, Lagos recently

Leadway Assurance, Nigeria’s leading insurance services provider and a subsidiary of Leadway Group, a foremost non-banking financial services and wellbeing conglomerate,has partnered with the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) to promote road safety advocacy and reward safety-compliant motorists through the Arrive Alive campaign.

Leadway Assurance and the FRSC have worked together on road safety advocacy for years. The partnership has been further strengthened with the launch of the Arrive Alive campaign, which aims to deepen public awareness of responsible driving, promote safer road behaviour, and encourage better compliance with road safety regulations among motorists. The initiative also aims to reduce preventable road accidents and reinforce a stronger culture of safety among road users across Nigeria.

As part of the campaign, a webinar titled“Arrive Alive Because Life is Priceless” was held on 6 May 2026. The session featured the FRSC LagosState Sector CommanderCorps Commander, Kehinde Hamzat, and Leadway’s Head of Technical Risk Management, Otuyemi Olatunde, who shared practical insights on essential vehicle safety items every motorist should have, including first aid kits, fire extinguishers,and discussed major causes of road accidents such as driver distraction, negligence, and unsafe road behaviour.

The speakers also addressed common misconceptions among motorists and emphasised the importance of proactive safety measures to prevent avoidable road traffic incidents.

The webinar was followed by live sensitisation engagements at the FRSC office in Ojota and the Ojota Motor Park in Lagos on 7 May 2026. During the engagements, private and commercial motorists were educated on safe driving practices, compliance with traffic regulations, and responsible road use.

Motorists who demonstrated compliance with safety requirements, including seat belt use, possession of complete vehicle documentation, and availability of required safety equipment in their vehicles, were recognised and rewarded as part of the campaign’s behavioral reinforcement strategy.

Executive Director Technical & Operations, Leadway Assurance, Olufunmilayo Amanwa, commenting on the campaign, said, “The ‘Arrive Alive’ initiative reflects our long-standing commitment to protecting lives beyond insurance coverage.”

According to data released by the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Nigeria recorded a total of 10,446 crashes across the country in 2025, an increase of 9.2 percent from 9,570 in 2024, with deaths resulting from last year’s crashes put at 5,289 persons.

She added that “These data points reinforce the urgent need for sustained road safety awareness and behavioural change among motorists and commuters alike.By promoting safer driving habits, we are contributing to the reduction of preventable road traffic accidents and supporting the development of a more responsible road culture in Nigeria.”

The FRSC Lagos State Sector Commander, Corps Commander, Kehinde Hamzat, commenting on the partnership, said, “Our collaboration with Leadway Assurance on the ‘Arrive Alive’ initiative strengthens ongoing efforts to improve compliance with road safety regulations across Nigeria. We continue to emphasise that most road traffic crashes are preventable when motorists make responsible decisions on the road. This initiative reinforces our shared commitment to saving lives and promoting safer road use nationwide.”

The partnership reflects strengthened collaboration between the private sector and regulatory authorities to address road safety challenges in Nigeria. It underscores a shared responsibility to promote road discipline, deepens public awareness of safe driving practices, and encourages sustained compliance with traffic regulations. It is expected to contribute to a reduction in preventable road traffic incidents, improved road user behaviour, and a stronger culture of accountability among motorists in Nigeria.