Lagos gives over N500m to 4,394 students as bursary, scholarship awards

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Lagos State government has disclosed that a total of 4,394 students, amounting to N504,630,000, have benefited from the state bursary and scholarship awards within a year.

The State Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Tolani Sule made the disclosure on Wednesday during the ongoing ministerial briefing at Alausa, Ikeja, to mark the 7th anniversary of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in office.

The Commissioner revealed that there was the introduction of special scholarship for People Living with Disabilities, multidimensionally poor and vulnerable.

Sule noted, “Increase in bus fare and scholarship fee for all award categories, mostly from 50,000 to 60,000, scholarship from 200,000 to 250,000.”

In Law school, there were 119 beneficiaries. Total number of scholarship award beneficiaries for PhD, we have 79 beneficiaries with N450,000 each

For Master’s students, 130 scholarship and 350,000 per student.

Undergraduate scholarship, 748 were awarded at the sum of 225,000 Naira per student. The total amount paid for this is as much as 168,300,000 Naira for the year 2025.

For bachelor’s scholarships and bursaries, 26 beneficiaries at 225,000 Naira per student.

The total amount of special scholarship for inclusion beneficiaries for people with disabilities, 67 beneficiaries and 225,000 Naira per student.

Multidimensionally poor and vulnerable students, 81 beneficiaries and got 225,000 Naira per student.

The total number of beneficiaries of bursary and scholarship award is 4,394 students and total amount paid to beneficiaries for both bursary and scholarship is 504,630,000 Naira.

Sule further stated, “We are making our graduates to be employable. The government and the universities are collaborating with industries to make sure that our graduates meet up with international standard.”

He mentioned Chinese firms, GAC and Samsung among other agencies that the government is collaborating with.

“We have discovered that what is being taught in the universities may not be adequate, that is why we are collaborating with other stakeholders,” he stated.

For a better society

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