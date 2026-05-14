Lagos captured over 6.4m residents in LASRRA registration- Commissioner

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Lagos State Government has disclosed that no fewer than 6,465,667 residents have so far been captured under the Lagos State Residents Registration Agency (LASRRA) exercise, as part of efforts to strengthen governance and improve service delivery across the state.

The Commissioner for Innovation, Science and Technology, Tobosun Alake, revealed this during the ongoing annual ministerial press briefing commemorating the second term anniversary of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Giving a breakdown of the figures, Alake said 4,058,333 adults and 2,407,224 children had been successfully registered in the state’s residency database.

The commissioner described the Lagos Identity Card Project (LAG ID) as a critical component of the state government’s drive to enhance governance efficiency and public service delivery in line with the THEMES agenda of the Sanwo-Olu administration.

According to him, the identity management initiative is designed to provide the government with a comprehensive database for planning, policy implementation and effective allocation of resources.

Alake explained that the agency operates an open framework that enables multiple stakeholders, including government agencies and private sector partners, to participate in the exercise while creating value for residents and businesses in the state.

He noted that the framework allows different government institutions and partners to function independently while leveraging a centralized infrastructure for data sharing, partnerships and information management.

The commissioner added that the initiative would further expand opportunities tied to the Lagos State Residents Card and support the state’s digital transformation agenda.

He said due to the successes recorded by the Ministry of Innovation, Science and technology in its safe city initiatives, there has been an increase in digital traffic enforcement leading to tracking of about 86,000 in months and 737 ,000 till date.

Harping on Art and Technology Lagos, he said, is an annual conference created by the Eko Innovation Centre, powered by Lagos State Government, to bring together key technology industry stakeholders, policy makers, government officials, technology talents, among others to drive the development of a smarter Lagos.

Dwelling on the Data protection compliance project, he said Lagos State, as the foremost data- compliance in the country, currently has 109 data protection officers to ensure compliance and protection.

He said with technology, the state government has been able to know that an average 250,000 visit monthly , saying, ‘’When we see our daily visitors on our online platform we are able to tell how many people are visiting our platforms, what they are clicking on and what they are using.

‘’Some of the services they are related with so we have backend analytics to tell us the number of visitors. I think the back end analytics is very robust and we respond to questions very quickly.’’

On fibre optics infrastructure development in the state, the commissioner explained that the state government has done 3,000 kilometres of the fibre duct infrastructure that has gotten to places like Alimosho, Ikorodu, Ibeju, among others, saying there are plans to increase it to 5000 through private sector participation.

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