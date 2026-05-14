INEC chair, Amupitan unveils plans to strengthen staff healthcare

IGNATIUS OKOROCHA, Abuja

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Joash Amupitan, has unveiled plans by the Commission to strengthen healthcare services and improve staff welfare through the renovation of existing clinic facilities and the acquisition of a bigger healthcare centre for employees.

Amupitan disclosed this at the grand finale of the 2026 International Nurses Week celebration held at the INEC Headquarters, Abuja, on Tuesday, 12th May 2026, with the theme: “Our Nurses, Our Future: Empowered Nurses Save Lives.”

The INEC Chairman said the decision followed reports on the poor condition of the Commission’s clinic facilities, adding that due process for renovation had already commenced.

“Just a few days ago, I was told of the poor condition of our clinic, and I immediately directed the relevant department to evaluate it. A report has been submitted, and I have ordered the commencement of due process for the renovation of the Kubwa Clinic,” he said.

He further revealed that the Commission was working towards acquiring a bigger clinic facility in Area 10, Abuja, to improve healthcare services for staff.

“When I made the proposal at the National Assembly, some people thought we were building a hospital. But it is part of our commitment to ensure that the little we have is functional and efficient,” he stated.

The INEC Chairman stressed that the nature of the Commission’s work exposes staff to enormous risks, making healthcare and welfare support a necessity.

“People do not understand the role of INEC and the risks involved in our work. We are exposed to so much risk. If you want to have a productive workforce, you also have to think about their health,” he added.

The INEC boss, who described nurses as the bedrock of healthcare delivery, commended their dedication, professionalism, and compassion in caring for people across all segments of society.

“You are indeed the bedrock not just for children and adolescents, but also for the workforce, the elderly, and leaders of this country,” he said.

The Chairman appreciated nurses serving in the Commission and assured them that INEC would continue to prioritise staff welfare despite existing constraints.

“I want to assure you that the Commission is determined to enhance the welfare of staff and nurses. All we ask is for you to continue to pray for us to succeed,” he said.

He also urged nurses and medical personnel attached to the Commission to continue monitoring the health of management staff, National Commissioners, and employees to ensure effective service delivery.

In her opening remarks, the National Commissioner and Chairman, Health and Welfare Committee, Prof. Rhoda Gumus, described nursing as “a valuable profession to humanity,” commending nurses for their contributions to healthcare delivery, disease prevention, and community wellbeing.

She noted that the celebration was aimed at raising awareness about the important role nurses play in society while also promoting recognition of their sacrifices and dedication to service.

In his goodwill message, the National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee (IVEC), Mallam Mohammed Haruna, congratulated nurses on the celebration and acknowledged their critical role in healthcare delivery.

Also speaking, the National Commissioner and Chairman, Board of The Electoral Institute (TEI), Prof. Kunle Ajayi, described nursing as a critical profession that must continually be valued and honoured.

In her goodwill message, Dr. Rose Oriaran-Anthony appreciated nurses for their dedication, resilience, and compassion, noting that their service, though often unseen, continues to impact lives and strengthen healthcare delivery.

The Director, Health Services, Dr. Chinyere Ojedokun, recognised the vital role nurses play in the healthcare system and commended them for their dedication and commitment to duty.

The Registrar/CEO of the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria, Ndagi Alhassan, in his keynote address, said this year’s theme was “a policy imperative, not a slogan,” noting that nurses and midwives remain the backbone of Nigeria’s healthcare system.

He outlined reforms being undertaken by the Council to strengthen nursing practice, including curriculum development, accreditation, digital licensing reforms, continuing professional development, workforce regulation, and policy advocacy.

For a better society

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