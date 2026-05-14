IMT Enugu, Zimbabwean University Seek Academic Collaboration.

The Institute of Management and Technology, Enugu has initiated discussions with Bindura University of Science, Innovation and Technology aimed at strengthening academic collaboration, research development, and technological innovation between the two institutions.

The Vice Chancellor of Bindura University of Science, Innovation and Technology, Zimbabwe, Prof. E. Nwenje, led a delegation on a courtesy and partnership visit to IMT Enugu, where both institutions explored areas of mutual interest, particularly in Glass and Silicate Technology, research cooperation, and academic exchange programmes.

Speaking during the visit, the Rector of IMT Enugu welcomed the delegation and described the engagement as a significant step towards international academic cooperation and institutional development.

The Rector stated that IMT Enugu remains committed to building productive partnerships capable of promoting innovation, capacity building, and research advancement. He expressed optimism that the collaboration would create opportunities for knowledge sharing and technological growth for both institutions.

In his remarks, Prof. Nwenje commended Nigeria’s leadership role in Africa, especially in education, innovation, and human capital development. He noted that Nigerian institutions have continued to contribute meaningfully to academic excellence and research on the continent.

The Vice Chancellor emphasized the need for stronger collaboration among African institutions in areas such as research, technology transfer, staff and student exchange, and innovation, stressing that such partnerships are vital for sustainable development in Africa.

He further expressed confidence that the relationship between Bindura University of Science, Innovation and Technology and IMT Enugu would develop into a mutually beneficial partnership capable of advancing knowledge, innovation, and institutional growth.

The event featured interactive discussions, exchange of ideas, presentation of souvenirs, and a guided tour of selected facilities within the institution.