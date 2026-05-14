Imposition of candidate will tear APC in Taraba – Guber aspirant warns

EMMANUEL AWARI, Jalingo

A top gubernatorial aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Taraba State, Chief David Kente, has warned that imposition of candidates on the people without genuine consensus could potentially tear the party apart in the State.

Kente issued the warning in his hometown of Wukari on Wednesday evening at a reception after successfully submitting his nomination form and scaling the screening.

He said that he joined the contest only after the pressure from the people became overwhelming and he simply could not keep turning them down.

“As you are aware, we all came together irrespective of our political affiliations to elect Dr Agbu Kefas as Governor in 2023 with the hope that, as a vibrant gentleman, he would work to provide the needed development and deliver dividends of democracy to the teeming masses of the state.

“However, it is more than three years today that Governor Agbu Kefas administration has been on the saddle of leadership of the State, but you would all agree with me that those years were just a colossal waste without any tangible projects to show for them.

“Despite the hundreds of billions of naira that accrued to the state during the period under review, the governor has continued to deceive the people of Taraba with lies and empty promises.

“You will also agree with me that because of misgovernance and the disenchantment with the present administration, well-meaning Tarabans, including APC critical stakeholders, have mounted pressure on me to come forward and contest the gubernatorial election of 2027 to save the State from total collapse.

“This pressure has continued to resonate until a few weeks ago when the stakeholders and leaders of thought from the 16 local governments of the State converged on Wukari and resolved to use their personal resources to obtain the Intent/Nomination forms for me to come to rescue Taraba in forthcoming general elections.

He said after the Wukari meeting, he had embarked on wider consultations with major stakeholders of Taraba State and have come up with the final decision to respond to their clarion call.

“I have therefore resolved to enter the race to rescue Taraba come 2027. As an apostle of zoning, I therefore resolve to serve for four years to complete Dr. Kefas’s remaining term if elected, and thereafter return power to either the Northern or Central Senatorial Districts.

“It is surprising that just yesterday, Governor Kefas hurriedly made some funny appointments of about 200 special advisers, including some of our supporters. Please be aware that the appointments are not in good fate but intended to use them for the forthcoming primary elections and to dump them later. Please shine your eyes.

“We are indeed on a rescue mission, and it is a project that all patriotic Tarabans must join hands and participate in,” he said.

For a better society

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