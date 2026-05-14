Ikeja Reps aspirant, Ayinla ready for APC primary, calls for support

An aspirant for the House of Representatives seat representing Ikeja Federal Constituency under the All Progressives Congress, APC, Mr Olalekan Ayinla, has declared his readiness for the party primaries slated for May 15, urging party faithful and supporters to troop out enmasse and vote for him.

Speaking ahead of the exercise, Ayinla expressed confidence in the APC’s internal democratic process, saying he remains committed to offering purposeful and people-oriented representation for residents of Ikeja Federal Constituency.

According to him, “I am fully prepared for the primaries and I believe the delegates and party members understand the need for credible, accessible, and grassroots leadership that truly represents the interests of the people.”

The APC aspirant appealed to supporters across the constituency not to relent in their mobilization efforts ahead of the polls.

“I want to urge all my supporters, party leaders, youths, women, and stakeholders across Ikeja Federal Constituency to come out enmasse on May 15 and cast their votes for me. Together, we can build a stronger and more progressive constituency,” he said.

Ayinla stated that his aspiration is driven by a desire to attract more developmental projects, empower young people, and ensure effective representation at the National Assembly.

He further appreciated party leaders and loyalists for their continued support and encouragement, pledging to uphold the ideals of the APC before and after the primaries.

He implored his constituents not to bow to intimidation and oppression, urging them to vote for their conscience and the future of Ikeja federal constituency.

“We must remain united as a party. Victory for one is victory for all, and I am committed to working with everyone for the growth of our party and the development of Ikeja Federal Constituency,” Ayinla added.

The APC primaries for the House of Representatives are expected to hold on May 15 as political activities intensify ahead of the next general elections.

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