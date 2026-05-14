Egbin Power, FIPL to Host Sahara Power Academy for Next Generation of Nigerian Engineers

Sahara Power Group has announced the launch of its flagship Sahara Power Technical and Innovation Academy (SPTIA), a transformative initiative designed to equip young Nigerian engineers with the technical expertise and practical experience needed to drive sustainable power generation nationwide.

The programme will be delivered in collaboration with Egbin Power and First Independent Power Limited (FIPL), two of Nigeria’s leading power generation companies and members of the Sahara Power Group.

The Academy admitted 50 graduate engineers into a rigorous ten-month programme that combines intensive classroom learning with hands-on, on-the-job training across critical generation assets. Participants will be exposed to real-time plant operations, maintenance systems, and industry best practices, positioning them for impactful careers in the power sector.

A strong emphasis will also be placed on safety as a core pillar of the Academy. The trainees will undergo mandatory safety modules covering industry standards and safe work practices, complemented by practical, scenario-based sessions. This approach is designed to instil a safety-first culture and ensure that all participants are equipped to operate confidently and responsibly beyond compliance within the Plant environment.

At the end of the programme, top-performing trainees will be deployed across Sahara Power Group’s businesses, including Egbin Power, FIPL, and upstream operations, while others will be released into the broader Nigerian electricity labour market as part of the Group’s commitment to strengthening sector-wide capacity.

Speaking on the initiative, Kola Adesina, Group Managing Director of Sahara Power Group, stated that the Academy represents a deliberate investment in Nigeria’s future and a strategic response to the sector’s talent needs. “We are committed to powering Nigeria not just through infrastructure, but through people. This Academy reflects our belief that the future of sustainable energy delivery must be driven by skilled, young professionals who understand the local operating environment.”

He added, “Egbin Power and FIPL provide the ideal platforms for this initiative, given their track record of operational excellence and technical depth. By leveraging these assets, we are creating a pipeline of engineers who are not only technically sound but also industry-ready from the outset.”

Adesina further charged the trainees to work as a team and ensure that the training programme brings out problem-solving skills that will enable them to contribute to human development and the progress of the power sector.

“We are here to truly and responsibly make a difference. We are here to look around our environment, and we are curious enough to see how we can make things better. We believe you are to make things better and add value to the sector,” he said.

The Sahara Power Technical and Innovation Academy further reinforces the Group’s broader commitment to corporate social responsibility by extending its impact beyond internal workforce development. By injecting trained engineers into the national talent pool, Sahara Power Group is contributing to the long-term resilience and sustainability of Nigeria’s electricity sector.

This initiative underscores Sahara Power Group’s vision to deliver reliable and sustainable energy through a combination of infrastructure investment and human capital development, ensuring that Nigeria’s energy future is powered by both innovation and indigenous expertise.