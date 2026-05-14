ECOWAS group engages Plateau monarchs to halt proliferation of arms

DANIEL DAUDA, Jos

An organisation under the platform of West African Action Network on Small Arms and life weapons has engaged Plateau State traditional rulers to broker peaceful coexistence and end the proliferation of arms and ammunition.

The Civil Society Organisations which were domesticated under the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), said they were saddened over border insecurity.

Martin Igwe, the pioneer regional vice president of West African Action Network on Small Arms and live weapons, revealed that their sole responsibility is to intensify advocacy, hence the need for international and regional corporation in tackling the infiltration of small arms and life weapons.

Igwe made this known during an interface with His Majesty Da Jacob Gyang Buba, Gbong Gwom Jos who doubled as the chairman of the Plateau State traditional council of Chiefs and Emirs, held at the Monarch’s palace.

He explained that for many years now, Plateau State has been on the negative side of history in the area of peace and security.

“And as an organisation advocating for peace and security, Plateau supposed to be one of our areas of contact, and in doing that were integrating traditional rulers into this peace building, hence were visiting today the number traditional ruler to seek for collaboration, to ask questions to know what we can do to advance the course of peace on the Plateau.

“Apart from being the home of peace and tourism, Plateau State used to be the Nollywood headquarters.

“But today, people are afraid of Plateau State, and that has affected economic development. And that is why we are collaborating with the office of the number one traditional ruler to see what we can do to advance the course of peace and return Plateau to it’s known history,” Igwe stated.

His Majesty Da Jacob Gyang Buba applauded the organization for the giant initiative, saying that the only pathway to peace and security is when people have a change of attitude.

According to the monarch, “the security situation calls for a holistic approach in all facets of life.

“Hence the need to go back and start addressing the situation from the perspective of family, culture, religion, political, social and economic. We must go back to the basics”, the paramount ruler added.

For a better society

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