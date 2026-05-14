Daniel, product of consensus arrangement in 2023, now demonising same— Ogun govt

The Ogun State Government has described Senator Gbenga Daniel’s recent allegations against Governor Dapo Abiodun as the “rantings of a drowning politician,” accusing the former governor of shamelessly turning against the same consensus political arrangement that facilitated his emergence as the Ogun East Senatorial candidate in 2023.

The government said it was ironic that Daniel, who benefited immensely from the All Progressives Congress (APC) consensus process through the support and intervention of Governor Abiodun ahead of the 2023 elections, is now attacking the same party structure and collective decision-making process that secured his senatorial ticket.

Daniel, while speaking during his Midterm Assessment and Empowerment Tour in Ijebu Ode, had accused Governor Abiodun of neglecting Ijebuland, frustrating federal projects facilitated by him, causing Ogun State to lose the proposed Dangote Refinery project, and opposing the establishment of a naval base in Abigi.

Reacting in a statement issued on Wednesday, the Special Adviser on Media and Strategy to the Governor, Hon. Kayode Akinmade, dismissed the allegations as baseless, politically motivated, and symptomatic of a politician battling declining influence within the APC.

According to Akinmade, Daniel had resorted to “cheap propaganda and outright falsehood” after allegedly realising that his political ambitions ahead of 2027 had suffered a major setback.

“Daniel is simply fighting the same consensus arrangement and party structure that produced him as senator in 2023. It is shocking that someone who benefited immensely from the collective decision of the party is now demonising the same process simply because it no longer aligns with his personal ambition,” Akinmade stated.

He recalled that Governor Abiodun, in the interest of party unity and cohesion, persuaded other aspirants, including the then incumbent senator, to step down for Daniel during the 2023 senatorial contest.

“The governor ensured a peaceful consensus arrangement that paved the way for Daniel’s emergence as the APC senatorial candidate. It is therefore ironic that the same individual now seeks to discredit the party and its leadership merely because he could not have his way politically,” he added.

The government maintained that residents of Ogun State, particularly in Ijebuland, remain appreciative of the developmental strides of the Abiodun administration, especially in infrastructure renewal and road rehabilitation.

“Everybody in the state, especially in Ijebuland, appreciates the modest achievements of Governor Dapo Abiodun. Most of the deplorable roads abandoned by previous administrations have now been fixed, while about 29 major road projects have been completed in Ijebu Ode alone,” Akinmade said.

The statement also faulted Daniel’s comparison of federal allocations received during his tenure as governor with those accruing to the current administration, accusing him of deliberately ignoring prevailing economic realities and the sharp depreciation of the naira.

“It is interesting that Daniel, who left office in 2011 when the exchange rate hovered between N150 and N170 to a dollar, is now claiming he would have executed more projects with current allocations at a time the dollar exchanges for over N1,370. In his desperation to attack the governor, he ignored basic economic realities,” the statement added.

On Daniel’s allegation that Governor Abiodun frustrated the Dangote Refinery project in Ogun State, the government described the claim as false and contrary to publicly available facts.

Akinmade referenced remarks credited to the President of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, during a visit to Abeokuta, where he reportedly praised the administration’s investor-friendly policies and enabling business environment.

The government added that the ongoing expansion of Dangote cement plants in Itori and Ibeshe reflects renewed investor confidence in Ogun State under the Abiodun administration.

The statement further accused Daniel of engaging in anti-party activities during the 2023 governorship election and subsequent political contests in the state.

“The leadership and stakeholders of the APC in Ogun East became uncomfortable with Daniel’s repeated anti-party activities, including openly supporting opposition elements during the 2023 governorship election and other elections in the state,” Akinmade stated.

He also alleged that Daniel consistently disregarded party structures and due process by acting independently without adequate consultation with relevant authorities and stakeholders.

Recalling a recent APC stakeholders’ meeting in Ijebu Ode, Akinmade alleged that Daniel attempted to create unnecessary tension by arriving at the venue with supporters and media personnel.

“The party took a collective decision, but he behaves as though he is bigger than the party. When Governor Abiodun was adopted as the consensus candidate for Ogun East, stakeholders from ward, local government, and state levels were all present. So why is he now fighting the same process that once worked in his favour?” he queried.

The Ogun State Government maintained that Governor Abiodun remains focused on governance and the delivery of developmental projects across the state despite what it described as distractions from political opponents.

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