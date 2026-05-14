Capital Hotel Plc Bets on Abuja Continental For Fresh Growth Phase

Capital Hotel Plc is positioning the Abuja Continental Hotel for a new phase of accelerated growth, leveraging its upgraded facilities, strong brand equity, and its enduring status as Nigeria’s political and diplomatic centre.

The company’s Managing Director Ravi Bachu, who disclosed this to shareholders at its 45th Annual General Meeting in Abuja, expressed optimism about the outlook for the hospitality sector.

He noted that while macroeconomic pressures may persist, the fundamentals supporting premium hospitality demand in Abuja remain robust.

According to him, the company’s priorities for the year are clear: complete key phases of the refurbishment, strengthen operational efficiency and cost control, drive service innovation, and cement the hotel’s position as a top venue for international conferences and high-profile events._

These priorities, he explained, are designed to ensure that the Abuja Continental Hotel not only retains its market leadership but also expands its appeal to a broader global audience.

He said sustainability remains a core pillar of the strategy as ongoing solar energy project is expected to reduce operational costs and environmental impact, while reinforcing the hotel’s commitment to responsible business practices.

He noted that these initiatives combined with continuous improvements in guest experience and digital service delivery, will enhance the hotel’s competitiveness in an increasingly discerning market.

He thanked the shareholders, guests, corporate partners, and staff for their unwavering support, describing 2025 as a year of purposeful transformation.