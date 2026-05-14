Beyond the Reveal: What Amstel Malta’s partnership with Oshoala means for young Nigerians

When Asisat Oshoala first decided she wanted to play football, she could not tell her family.

Running, sweating, and kicking balls on hot concrete with classmates was considered no place for a girl, but she showed up anyway.

No boots, shin guards or certainty that football would ever become a career. Just passion, discipline, and the determination to keep showing up every break period.

Years later, when Amstel Malta came calling with a partnership, it was this same spirit that made the collaboration feel natural.

Beyond trophies and global recognition, Asisat’s story is ultimately one of putting in the work every day to be your best, values that align with everything Amstel Malta stands for.

The partnership is a deliberate shift toward celebrating discipline and everyday excellence, touchpoints that increasingly resonate with a new generation of Nigerians who are navigating ambition in challenging times.

Through this partnership, Amstel Malta is reinforcing a simple but powerful message: excellence is not distant or abstract; it is built daily.

Many work towards it, few achieve it: The rise of Agba Baller: For many young Nigerians, success can often feel unattainable or reserved for a select few. But Asisat’s rise challenges that narrative.

Not many people have a career spanning three continents, not many even move beyond their city or state, but Asisat has touched the world, all the way from Mushin to the United States, Saudi Arabia, and this July she’ll be back on the African continent, leading the Super Falcons to victory at the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco, continuing a legacy that has inspired millions across Africa.

The rise of Agba Baller has coincided with the emergence of a new generation that increasingly values self-improvement and consistency over empty displays of success. Young Nigerians today admire people who embody resilience, a quality Asisat represents both on and off the pitch.

This is where the Amstel Malta partnership becomes culturally significant. Rather than simply buying into the celebrity culture, this campaign shifts the conversation from aspiration alone to the daily habits and sacrifices that make achievement possible.

Speaking during the partnership announcement, Asisat said, “The story of Amstel and me is one of an easy connection. With the reputation the brand has and the traits I have, Amstel Malta’s campaign is the perfect fit for me..

That connection feels especially authentic because Asisat’s journey has never been straightforward.

Her ascension from local star to global superstar was not without challenges. When her father, for understandable reasons, wanted her to stick to education rather than football, she remained undeterred.

Working on her craft, she secured a position with FC Robo Queens, a club in the Nigerian Women’s Football League (NWFL), right after secondary school.

With this signing, she improved her chances at global football stardom and convinced her father and family that this was a viable life path for her.

After getting scouted to English clubs and playing in China and Saudi Arabia, Asisat has come to be known as one of the most formidable forwards in women’s football.

Now with the WAFCON championship near, Nigerian youth once again turn their attention to the star, who has been part of Nigeria’s 2014, 2016, 2018, and 2025 WAFCON wins.

But in a career built on accolades and explosive athleticism, what stands out most about Asisat is her tenacious commitment to self-improvement and excellence.

Speaking further, she said, “What’s the point of doing anything if you’re not going to give it your best?” said Asisat during Amstel Malta’s International Women’s Day #AskAsisat Live session with Osas Irianele ( Virtuous I).

“Success for me is achieving my dreams, and if I’m living my dream, I’m working hard and happy doing it,” she said.

This is why Asisat’s story and this campaign resonate so strongly. Her journey is not just inspirational because of the trophies she has won, but because of the work it took to earn them.

Ultimately, this partnership is about more than football. It is about what Asisat Oshoala represents and why that resonates so strongly with the audience Amstel Malta continues to champion.

In her, many young Nigerians see proof that greatness is not accidental and success is rarely instant. It is built through consistency, resilience, sacrifice, and the discipline to keep showing up long before the applause arrives.

That alignment is what makes this collaboration feel authentic. As Asisat’s journey reflects the power of hard work and self-belief, Amstel Malta remains committed to encouraging this generation to be ambitious and committed to becoming the best version of itself.

Together, the partnership becomes more than a campaign moment. It becomes a celebration of the mindset required to be your best, both on and off the pitch.

For a better society

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