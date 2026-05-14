As political horse trading continues, ADC shifts nomination, screening dates

. Court dismisses ADA’s registration suit against INEC

The Federal High Court in Abuja on Wednesday dismissed a suit seeking to compel the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to register the All Democratic Alliance as a political party.

Justice Emeka Nwite, in a judgment, held that the suit filed by promoters of the association was incompetent and unsupported by credible evidence.

The plaintiffs, led by Umar Ardo, in suit number FHC/ABJ/CS/2788/2025, had sued INEC alongside Chief Akin Ricketts and Aminu Ahmed, seeking an order compelling the electoral body to register ADA as a political party.

They also urged the court to declare the association deemed registered under Section 75(4) of the Electoral Act, 2022, on the grounds that INEC allegedly failed to act within the statutory period.

However, the court upheld a preliminary objection filed by the second and third defendants, who argued that the suit was commenced through the wrong procedure.

Justice Nwite held that the issues raised by the plaintiffs were contentious and involved allegations of fraud and disputed facts, which could not be resolved through an originating summons.

The judge ruled that the matter ought to have been initiated through a writ of summons to allow parties to call oral evidence and cross-examine witnesses.

“The matter is instituted by an improper procedure and thereby incompetent,” the judge held, and consequently struck out the suit.

“In view of the foregoing analysis, I am of the view, and I so hold, that this matter is instituted by an improper procedure, and thereby incompetent, and in turn robbed the court of its requisite decision.

“Consequently, the second and third defendants’ preliminary objection is upheld, and this is hereby struck out,” he added.

The judge, however, proceeded to determine the substantive claims of the plaintiffs, “assuming I am wrong” on the procedural issue.

In the substantive decision, Justice Nwite held that the plaintiffs failed to establish with credible evidence that Chief Ricketts had defected from ADA to the African Democratic Congress as alleged.

The court also agreed with INEC’s position that the plaintiffs failed to comply with constitutional and electoral requirements for political party registration.

The judge noted inconsistencies in the names of the interim national officers submitted to INEC and those contained in the association’s original letter of intent.

He held that the plaintiffs failed to satisfactorily explain the discrepancies.

“In sum, I am of the view, and I so hold, that the case of the plaintiffs is lacking in merit and not supported by credible evidence and it is hereby dismissed,” Justice Nwite ruled.

Meanwhile, the African Democratic Congress, ADC has announced adjustments to its primary elections timetable ahead of the 2027 general elections, citing requests from aspirants and logistical considerations.

In a notice released by the party on Wednesday, the ADC said the revised schedule affected selected activities in the primary election process, while other previously announced dates remained unchanged.

The notice was jointly signed by the party’s National Organising Secretary, Chinedu Idigo, and National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi.

The party stated that the adjustments were made “in response to aspirant requests and logistical considerations.”

According to the revised timetable, submission of nomination forms, earlier scheduled for May 13, 2026, has been shifted to May 14, 2026.

The screening of aspirants, initially fixed for May 14 and 15, 2026, will now be held from May 16 to 17, 2026.

The notice read, “Publication of screening results would take place on May 17, while appeals against screening decisions are scheduled for May 18 and 19.”

The party added that the final list of cleared candidates would be published on May 20, 2026.

The notice added, “Under the post-primary election appeals timetable, legislative election appeals will be held on May 22, governorship election appeals on May 23, while presidential election appeals are scheduled for May 26.”

The ADC also announced screening venues for aspirants, stating that presidential and governorship aspirants would be screened in Abuja, while legislative aspirants would be screened in their respective state capitals.

The party further clarified nomination fees for women and persons with disabilities.

It stated, “Applicable concession: 25% of the standard nomination form cost.”

The ADC advised aspirants who might have paid above the approved concessionary rate that refunds would be processed and communicated accordingly.

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