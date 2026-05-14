APC insists it’s 2027 Primary Election dates remain unchanged

CHINWE ODITA, Assistant Political Editor

All Progressive Congress APC, has clarified that the party’s dates scheduled for the forthcoming primary elections for 2027 General Elections remain unchanged.

The National Publicity Secretary of APC, Mr. Felix Morka said the clarification became necessary as a result of the false and misleading reports on social media and other communication platforms suggesting otherwise.

Morka reiterated that as earlier announced, the primary elections will be held as follows:

* House of Representatives – Friday, 15th May, 2026

* Senate – Monday, 18th May, 2026

* State House of Assembly – Wednesday, 20th May, 2026

* Governorship – Thursday, 21st May, 2026

* Presidential – Saturday, 23rd May, 2026

For a better society

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