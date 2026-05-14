31.2 C
Lagos
May 14, 2026
Trending now

ECOWAS group engages Plateau monarchs to halt proliferation of arms

Daniel, product of consensus arrangement in 2023, now demonising same— Ogun govt

You must distinguish yourselves, Gov Oborevwori tells newly sworn-in Permanent Secretaries

2027: Bayelsa Assembly race heats up as APC clears 72 aspirants for…

INEC chair, Amupitan unveils plans to strengthen staff healthcare

APC insists it’s 2027 Primary Election dates remain unchanged

Ikeja Reps aspirant, Ayinla ready for APC primary, calls for support

Leadway Assurance forges partnership with FRSC to reward safety-compliant motorists through ‘Arrive…

4m Lagosians to benefit from flood insurance scheme backed by Cornerstone Insurance

“I don’t give a damn” about perceptions of my meeting with APC…

Champion Newspapers LTD
Politics

APC insists it’s 2027 Primary Election dates remain unchanged

by Peter Anayo092

CHINWE ODITA, Assistant Political Editor

 

All Progressive Congress APC, has clarified that the party’s dates scheduled for the forthcoming primary elections for 2027 General Elections remain unchanged.

The National Publicity Secretary of APC, Mr. Felix Morka said the clarification became necessary as a result of the false and misleading reports on social media and other communication platforms suggesting otherwise.

Morka reiterated that as earlier announced, the primary elections will be held as follows:

* House of Representatives – Friday, 15th May, 2026

* Senate – Monday, 18th May, 2026

* State House of Assembly – Wednesday, 20th May, 2026

* Governorship – Thursday, 21st May, 2026

* Presidential – Saturday, 23rd May, 2026

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Share to WhatsApp WhatsApp Business Facebook X Email

Related posts

June 12: CNPP urges Tinubu to deliver free, fair, credible 2027 elections

Peter Anayo

2027: I’m on a Rescue Mission to Re-Engineer Lagos, Says PDP’s Laja Adeoye 

Editor

Plateau APC group lashes anti-Nentawe’s over humanitarian ministerial nomination

NewChampion
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO
hacklinkJojobet Girişivermectin tabletStarzbetStarzbetStarzbetmeritbetmarsbahisCasibom GirişholiganbetjojobetmeritbetholiganbetKingroyal girişJojobet GirişcasibomHoliganbetkavbetgalabetHoliganbetJojobetJojobetHoliganbetJojobet GirişJojobet GirişCasibomHoliganbetjojobetjojobetcasibomcasibomHoliganbet