Abiodun formally presents Yayi to Ogun West APC stakeholders

L-R: Chairman, Ogun West Senatorial District of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Muhammed Azeez; Ogun State Chairman of the party, Chief Yemi Sanusi; consensus governorship candidate of the party, Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola, and the Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun at the Ogun West Strategic Stakeholders’ meeting held at Pavilion Ground, Ilaro on Wednesday.

The Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has formally presented the Senator representing Ogun West Senatorial District, Solomon Olamilekan Adeola, popularly referred to as Yayi, to stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun West as the party’s consensus candidate for the 2027 governorship election in the state.

Governor Abiodun, alongside the State Chairman of the party, Chief Yemi Sanusi, and members of the party’s state executive committee, made the presentation during a stakeholders’ meeting held at the Empire Ground, Ilaro, in Yewa South Local Government Area.

Speaking at the event, Governor Abiodun said the decision to support a candidate from Ogun West was aimed at correcting the longstanding imbalance in the state, noting that the senatorial district has not produced a governor since the creation of Ogun State about 50 years ago.

According to the governor, the consensus arrangement emerged after extensive consultations and was ratified during a state caucus meeting held in Abeokuta, where Senator Adeola received unanimous endorsement.

He described the emergence of the consensus candidate as a major political milestone, adding that the model has become an example worthy of emulation by other states.

Governor Abiodun called on party members to remain united as the elections draw closer, assuring aspirants who were unsuccessful in the selection process that the party would adequately compensate all “serious candidates.”

The governor also appreciated the people of Yewaland for their unwavering support, especially during the 2023 governorship election, assuring them that his administration would continue to ensure equitable distribution of developmental projects across the state.

He further announced that the party’s direct primary elections would commence on Friday, urging members to conduct themselves peacefully and avoid actions capable of undermining the integrity of the process.

In his acceptance speech, Senator Adeola thanked party leaders and faithful for the confidence reposed in him, promising not to disappoint them.

“I want, on behalf of myself, my family, and supporters across the APC, to accept this endorsement by the people of Ogun West Senatorial District as the gubernatorial candidate of our great party ahead of the February 6, 2027 governorship election.

“I do not take this endorsement for granted, and I sincerely appreciate the leadership of the APC for this great honour,” he said.

The senator also appreciated President Bola Tinubu and Chief Olusegun Osoba for their mentorship, while describing Governor Abiodun as a role model.

He pledged to embark on a tour of all the 236 wards across the state after the primaries and urged party members to remain united and work collectively for the success of the APC at the polls.

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